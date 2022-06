The Town of Lawrenceville is sponsoring a Red, White & Blue Hometown Parade on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 3 p.m. in Downtown Lawrenceville. There will be free food, music, kid activities, and raffles immediately following the parade in the parking lot behind Main Street. If you would like to participate in the parade, the registration deadline is Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Please contact me at the Lawrenceville Town Office at (434) 848-2414 or via email at kdmartin@lawrencevilleweb.com if you would like to register for the parade, or if you have any questions about the community event.

LAWRENCEVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO