Your miserable penal soldiers will have all kinds of things to say to each other, despite having many different voices. Fatshark's Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is probably the most anticipated game of the year for not just fans of Warhammer, but fans of cooperative shooters in general. The studio's Warhammer: Vermintide series is outstandingly popular, and PC Gamer lists it as one of the best cooperative shooters on PC. (opens in new tab) One of the things people love most about Vermintide is how its five fixed characters interact with each other. They joke, banter, and bicker.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO