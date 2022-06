Sophia Weber (ne: Gzowski) passed peacefully in her sleep on March 24, 2022. A native of Oakfield, NY, Sophia taught home economics and life sciences in New York, California, and Montana before retiring as the department chair of home economics at Bozeman Junior High School. The same adventuresome spirit that took Sophia cross-country from upstate New York to California in the late ’40s served her well in her post-retirement travels and teaching endeavors before settling in Arizona. She is missed by all who love her. Her strength and spirit lives on in our hearts. Services and interment will be held at Saint Cecilia’s in Oakfield, NY, June 11th. Masks are required. Local arrangements are being completed by the Burdett & Sanford Funeral Home in Oakfield. Please leave a message of condolence at www.burdettandsanford.com.

OAKFIELD, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO