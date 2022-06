A fourth-grade teacher who was shot during the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has recounted how the children were calling out for the police to help them before they died.Arnulfo Reyes, who has been a teacher for 17 years, said he was shot twice during the second-most deadly school shooting in US history – 19 children and two teachers were killed. Speaking to ABC’s Good Morning America, he recalled that he was watching a movie with 11 of his students when he heard the sound of gunshots. “It was going to be a good day,” Mr Reyes told...

UVALDE, TX ・ 26 MINUTES AGO