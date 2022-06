LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office was unable to locate a suspect who ran from police during a traffic stop Monday, according to a news release. According to the LCSO, at approximately 2:45 p.m., a Ford passenger car was seen speeding and weaving in and out of traffic in the 4800 block of I-27 by a LCSO investigator.

LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO