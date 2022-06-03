ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool F.C.

Bank holiday Brits spill out of late-closing pubs onto the streets during raucous Platinum Jubilee celebrations

By Olivia Burke
The US Sun
 3 days ago

BOOZY Brits are spilling out of pubs onto the streets after raising a glass to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Pubs pushed back their closing times to ensure the celebrations could continue well into the evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OGGCP_0g07Ib1H00
Jubilee party-goers in Leeds dressed in regal military attire Credit: NB PRESS LTD
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10gXYV_0g07Ib1H00
This Liverpool lad proudly waved a Union Jack after enjoying a day of boozing Credit: Mercury
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YKxeu_0g07Ib1H00
Revellers in Leeds brought a cardboard cutout of the Queen along with them Credit: NB PRESS LTD
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Civsa_0g07Ib1H00
One woman in the city took a tumble as she larked around with friends Credit: Mercury
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FMtWy_0g07Ib1H00
This bloke in Leeds proved his patriotism by dressing up as Her Majesty Credit: NNP

Revellers enjoyed a raucous afternoon in the sunshine before heading indoors to continue the Platinum Jubilee partying.

An estimated 90million pints were being knocked back as the pub industry was enjoying a £2billion boost.

Boozers across the country have been rammed with patriotic Union Jack waving punters for the bumper four-day Bank Holiday.

After clinking glasses of prosecco at street parties today, Brits took the town - and painted it red, white and blue.

It seems there will be plenty of sore heads in Liverpool in the morning, as tipsy merrymakers celebrated the Monarch.

Pals in the northern party spot appeared a little worse for wear as the evening ticked on.

Gaggles of girls strutted through the city arm in arm, embracing the scorching mini-heatwave in summer dresses and racy tops.

Unfortunately for one, she took a tumble in the street as she joked around with her friends.

It seems the lads didn't miss the memo on dressing to impress for the Jubilee either - as one bloke donned a neon pink getup for his night out.

And another group sported fancy dress for the occasion - with one wacky friend dressed in a carrot costume.

Brides-to-be seemed to take advantage of the extended weekend too, heading out on their hen parties on Friday - so they have more time to nurse their hangover.

Others donned party hats emblazoned with the Union Jack as they celebrated the longest reigning monarch for a lifetime of service.

Patriotic pals in Leeds were pictured clutching a cardboard cutout of the Queen who they brought along with them for the fun.

But one bloke went even further - by dressing up as the Queen in a questionable frock, curly wig and inflatable crown.

And another excited duo showed off their best dance moves in Birmingham as they strutted down the street during the festivities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kekAk_0g07Ib1H00
A patriotic party-goer hits the town in Leeds Credit: NB PRESS LTD
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eNfrh_0g07Ib1H00
Young revellers post in Union Jack clothing in Leeds Credit: NB PRESS LTD

PLATINUM PARTYING

The country has turned red, white and blue in honour of Her Majesty's 70 years on the throne, while patriots knocked back prosecco.

Recycling bosses reckon Brits will enjoy so many Jubilee parties across the four-day weekend that a record amount of booze will be sunk.

Millions will be quaffing Champagne, wine and beer to bring in the historic occasion.

Waste collection firm Divert.co.uk estimates there will be enough empties to stretch around the globe.

Spokesman Mark Hall said: "It’s right that we forget our troubles for a few days to party hard for the Queen’s jubilee.

"If the last two major royal events - the marriages of William and Kate and Harry and Meghan- are anything to go by, Brits are set to consume record amounts of booze.

"The estimates from those events are that empties would have reached from London to the North Pole – or London to Istanbul.

"But they were events which lasted for single days. We fully expect that Britain’s empties this time will stretch 24,000 miles, the circumference of the world."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06gwkp_0g07Ib1H00
Patriotic punters donned Union Jack party hats for their night out on Friday Credit: Mercury
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lawuV_0g07Ib1H00
Ladies in Birmingham showed off their best Jubilee dance moves Credit: SnapperSK
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c7G5X_0g07Ib1H00
This group of pals donned fancy dress for Her Majesty's momentous occasion Credit: Mercury
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IJjR8_0g07Ib1H00
One bloke made sure he was centre of attention in his neon pink get up Credit: Mercury
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HCCoJ_0g07Ib1H00
Hen parties took advantage of the long weekend in Liverpool Credit: Mercury

The US Sun

The US Sun

