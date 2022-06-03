ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Why did I lose phone startup alert on Samsung Galaxy s21?

By Android Central Question
Android Central
 5 days ago

Since recent update, my phone startup alert is now greyed...

forums.androidcentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Galaxy#Smart Phone
Android Central

Android 12 - How can I get ride of the small icon on Lock Screen?

On the Lock Screen on Android 12 (on a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra), how can I keep the time, but get rid of the small notification icons below it?. Go to settings and then lockscreen. Click on notifications and then pick details. If you don't want details scroll down and click hide details.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

WTS: WTS: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra - BNIB

Brand new, sealed in box. Factory unlocked. Phantom black, 128 GB. Asking $875 shipped PPG/ Venmo. Have tons of sales/ references on MacRumors and Swappa. PM for more info. Ships from 55068 (MN).
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Android Central

Galaxy A 13 wakes up slow

First, I do not know how to put the phone in safe mode. Will I be able to call and use internet?. Second, restarting the phone is not a permanent solution, it will act up eventually. Third, the Samsung kiosk at Best Buy said that this is a software issue...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

AC Podcast 570: In conversation with Nothing’s Carl Pei

Shruti Shekar and Nick Sutrich sit down with Carl Pei to discuss his journey from OnePlus to Nothing, creating meaningful products, and everything in between. Indeed.com/acp: Choose Indeed and join 3 million companies worldwide who use Indeed to hire great people and help grow their teams faster. Get started right now with a free $75 sponsored job credit at indeed.com/acp. Offer valid for a limited time. Terms and conditions apply.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

where's the June OTA update?

So they basically killed the "check for update button"..... Again.... Google is seriously getting on my nerves, can they do anything with this phone in a simple straightforward way? At this point why is it even there? Just remove it and have it randomly pop up whenever they feel like it. I feel like the pixel 6 series has been such a step backwards for Google. Everytime they seem to make strides towards being on time with updates and features, they then do something so backwards you would think it was their first time ever making/supporting a phone....
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy