Man dies after being shot inside car in East Baltimore, city police say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities have made a second arrest in the murder of a man found dead behind an Anne Arundel County funeral home. Devin Garrett Twigg, 18, of Nottingham, is charged with murder in the death of 19-year-old Devin Scott Freeman, Anne Arundel County Police said Wednesday. Police in March announced the arrest of Jaden Crowner, an 18-year-old from Brooklyn, who is charged with first-degree murder and firearm offenses. The charges stem from the death of Devin Scott Freeman, a 19-year-old man whose body was found in February behind a funeral home on Ritchie Highway. It is unclear what led authorities to identify Crowner or Twigg as suspects in Freeman’s killing. Crowner faces a separate set of murder charges in the 2020 shooting death of a 29-year-old man in Annapolis. Both Crowner and Twigg remain in custody while awaiting court proceedings.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD ・ 17 HOURS AGO