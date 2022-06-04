Man dies after being shot inside car in East Baltimore, city police say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives are investigating a suspicious death in East Baltimore, authorities said Wednesday.
The body of an unidentified man was found shortly before 6 a.m. in the landfill on Quad Avenue off North Point Road, a Baltimore Police spokesperson told WJZ.
It was not immediately clear whether there were any signs of trauma to the man’s body or other factors that would point to foul play.
Anyone with information about this death is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
The Baltimore City police need help locating a vulnerable woman missing from East Baltimore. Mary Adkins, 86, was last seen June 7, in the 1000 block of East 33rd Street. She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs around 145 pounds and was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, black pants and black shoes.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was fatally shot Tuesday morning in Baltimore’s Carrollton Ridge neighborhood, authorities said.
Officers were on patrol about 6:45 a.m. when they responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 1900 block of Ramsay Street, Baltimore Police said.
When they arrived, officers found an unidentified man who had been shot multiple times, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
This is the third homicide investigation in the southwestern neighborhood within a week.
No information about a possible suspect or motive was immediately released.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Seven people were shot, two of them fatally, Tuesday night in two different parts of Northeast Baltimore within a 45-minute span.
#BREAKING UPDATE: Baltimore Police confirm two men died: an 18-year old & a 22-year old.
Two other victims were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries: an 18-year old and a 23-year old @wjz pic.twitter.com/CdqQDFaG0D
— Cristina Mendez (@CrisMendezTV) June 8, 2022
Four people were shot—two 18-year-old men, a 22-year-old man, and 23-year-old man—in the 5500 block of Plainfield Avenue at 6:29 p.m., police said.
An 18-year-old man and a 23-year-old man were taken to a local hospital with...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Seven people were wounded, three of them fatally, in two shootings that unfolded 45 minutes apart Tuesday night in Northeast Baltimore.
Officers were initially called about 6:30 p.m. to a shooting in the 5500 block of Plainfield Avenue, where they found four men suffering from gunshot wounds, Baltimore Police said.
A 22-year-old man died at the scene and an 18-year-old man died at Johns Hopkins Hospital, police said. Two others, ages 18 and 23, were taken to a local hospital.
Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the victims were sitting outside a nearby home when a gunman came up
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities have made a second arrest in the murder of a man found dead behind an Anne Arundel County funeral home.
Devin Garrett Twigg, 18, of Nottingham, is charged with murder in the death of 19-year-old Devin Scott Freeman, Anne Arundel County Police said Wednesday.
Police in March announced the arrest of Jaden Crowner, an 18-year-old from Brooklyn, who is charged with first-degree murder and firearm offenses.
The charges stem from the death of Devin Scott Freeman, a 19-year-old man whose body was found in February behind a funeral home on Ritchie Highway.
It is unclear what led authorities to identify Crowner or Twigg as suspects in Freeman’s killing.
Crowner faces a separate set of murder charges in the 2020 shooting death of a 29-year-old man in Annapolis.
Both Crowner and Twigg remain in custody while awaiting court proceedings.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash involving a wrong-way driver on I-495 Outer Loop near Exit 15 in Prince George's County early Wednesday morning.
TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — A Baltimore City police officer was arrested last week and charged with assault and weapon violations, according to Maryland court records. Thomas Kirby, 38, is currently being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center in Towson.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities are asking for help finding an 11-year-old girl from Baltimore County who’s been missing for a month.
Chayah Chasednaw Campbell was last seen about 9 a.m. May 5 in the Towson area, Baltimore County Police said Tuesday morning.
Campbell was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and blue bandana with black Nike Air Forces.
Anyone who has seen the 11-year-old is asked to call 911 or 410-887-2369.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore man was convicted in federal court Wednesday in a 2015 murder of a woman and her 7-year-old son during an armed robbery. Andre Ricardo Briscoe, 38, also known as "Poo," was arrested in September of 2020.
A suspect in a Glen Burnie bar fight that left two people injured late last month has been arrested, authorities say. Irfan Matsimala Faruq Simms, 43, is accused of stabbing a man and woman in Clauss Liquors with an unknown object around 10:30 p.m. on May 25. He was taken into custody on Wednesday, June 8, according to Anne Arundel Police.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three teenagers have been charged in connection with an armed carjacking Monday in Halethorpe, Baltimore County police said.
The suspects are two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old who attend middle school in Baltimore City, police said.
Officers responded shortly after midnight Monday to the 900 block of Niagra Court for the carjacking.
Police said detectives from the Baltimore County Carjacking Team and Regional Auto Theft Task Force tracked down the stolen vehicle, and the three suspects were arrested in Baltimore City.
The minors face a slew of charges including carjacking, robbery, assault and handgun violations. Due to their ages, they have not been identified.
