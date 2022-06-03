ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

Faceless Services: The hassle of waiting for driving test will end, Kejriwal government is making these special arrangements for them

By WingsDailyNews Staff
wingsdailynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi. Now the Kejriwal government is going to make better arrangements for those who make on-licenses in Delhi. Faceless Services from the Department of Transport, Government of Delhi and Automated Driving Test Track (Automated Driving Test Track) is in preparation to make the facility more comfortable and convenient. Not only...

wingsdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

British woman ‘raped in front of husband by man who offered her massage on Goa beach’

A British tourist was raped on holiday in India in front of her partner, local media has reported.Senior police investigating the incident say the woman was on the beach in Goa when she was attacked by a man on 2 June. The woman made a formal complaint on Monday after consulting with her family and the British embassy in India, it was said.Police said on Monday they arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly raping a woman at the famous Sweet Lake in North Goa.The man is accused of raping the woman under the pretext of giving her a massage while...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy