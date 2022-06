PORT HENRY | A Mineville man has been arrested and charged with burglary after he allegedly broke into a Port Henry home during the early morning hours of Dec. 26, 2021. Following their investigation, State Police said Josiah D. McKiernan, 34, violated an order of protection and allegedly forced his way into a Port Henry residence and then got into a physical altercation with its resident in front of a two-year-old child. He was arrested May 30.

