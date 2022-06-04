East End Preview: Catapano's Dairy Farm in Peconic

It was two years ago when a young couple bought Catapano's Dairy Farm in Peconic.

For years, the farm has been making award-winning cheese from the milk of the goats they raise.

A big part of the farm is that people can interact with the goats.

The farm holds baby goat yoga classes on Saturdays.

Some of the older goats are rented out to property owners who have overgrown land for "goatscaping," in which the animals eat all the brush and vines and clear the land.

Of course, the main focus of the operation is the goat milk. They use it to produce their best-seller, chevre, a soft, mild goat cheese along with a feta.