ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian County, KY

Education fair June 8 to connect 30 programs with community

By Ethan Steinquest Fort Campbell Courier
fortcampbell-courier.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoldiers, Families and civilians interested in higher education can find a way forward during an outdoor college fair 10 a.m.-3 p.m. June 8 at the Staff Sgt. Glenn H. English Jr. Army Education Center, 202 Bastogne Ave. Thirty colleges and universities from across the country will represent an array...

fortcampbell-courier.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hoptown Chronicle

Book about Western Kentucky politics earns history award

When the Kentucky Historical Society presented awards during Kentucky History Day on June 4 in Frankfort, the Hopkinsville museum wasn’t the only honoree from Western Kentucky. Historian George Humphreys’ book, “The Fall of Kentucky’s Rock: Western Kentucky Democratic Politics Since the New Deal,” earned a publication award from KHS....
KENTUCKY STATE
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Electronics Manufacturer Announces $2.2 Million Kentucky Headquarters

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A manufacturer of connectors for electrical power...
MURRAY, KY
wcluradio.com

South Green Elementary construction hits another snag

GLASGOW — The Glasgow School Board met in regular session Monday evening where further updates were provided on the construction of the new South Green Elementary School. Allison Cummings, associate principal architect with Sherman Carter Barnhart, provided the board with photographs of progress that is being made during the early stages of the building process.
GLASGOW, KY
wnky.com

Local residents start fundraiser for beloved little league umpire

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A man known as both a friend and longtime umpire to Bowling Green East Little League is getting support from the community after a health diagnosis. The little league team shared a message on their Facebook page, explaining that Will Ross was recently diagnosed with small cell carcinoma, an aggressive type of lung cancer.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
Christian County, KY
Education
County
Christian County, KY
WBKO

Work to begin June 13 for new roundabout in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Work will begin June 13 on the new roundabout at the intersection of Westen Street and Rockingham Avenue in Bowling Green. The roadwork will result in the closures of portions of Rockingham Avenue and Westen Street. Rockingham Avenue will be closed near the intersection, and Westen Street will be closed from Patrick Way to Rockingham Avenue.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Purdue University#Devry University#Indiana University#Strayer University#Army Education Center#Bethel University#Central Texas College#Columbia College#Davenport University#Excelsior College#Liberty University#Lincoln Tech#Morehead State University
westkentuckystar.com

Alligator mystery solved at Mike Miller Park

Marshall County officials believe they have solved the alligator mystery that has plagued Mike Miller Park for the past several days. Park officials provided an update on the Park's Facebook page over the weekend. They said a person who has hunted and caught alligators on multiple occasions was brought in over the weekend and after two nights at the park, that person believes a grass carp is suspected to be what was reported as an alligator.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
radionwtn.com

Paris Landing’s New Nature Center Attracting Visitors

Buchanan, Tenn.–Since its opening, the Paris Landing Nature Center has been attracting some 30-35 visitors each day, with kids loving the big and little turtles; snakes; “Hazel”, the American Kestrel; pelts, and lots of birds. Volunteer Christa Davidson, a retired teacher from Erin, shown with one of the turtles who make their home there, said kids are especially excited to visit Hazel, who they have seen during school visits. Kids also like watching the turtles navigate their very own bridge and small water feature. Large numbers of birds visit the center each day, attracted to the unique bird feeder next to the one-way mirror and window on the side of the center. Davidson said they place photos of the birds that have come each day on the window so that visitors know which ones have been there that day. There also is a display depicting the history of Paris Landing at the center. There is a three-tiered doggie water fountain, nature trail and native plant garden outside of the Nature Center, which is located on Bridgeview Rd. The Center is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
PARIS, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Burgers of Clarksville: 8 local hamburger joints you need to check out

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – We all know what to expect at the big chains, but there are so many local restaurants with their own unusual flair for burgers. Here’s a list of burger joints in Clarksville that you need to check out, from basic but mouth-watering diner patties to fancy artisanal gourmet sandwiches.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Army
kentuckytoday.com

No Slack veteran goes freefall skydiving one last time

WAVERLY, Tenn. – James Tuck, a terminally ill 101st Airborne Division veteran, wished he could perform one more freefall skydive. Tuck, a former indirect fire infantryman who enlisted in the Army right out of high school and served with 2nd Battalion, 327th Infantry Regiment from 1984-1986, is currently in hospice care for lung and colon cancer at a nursing home in Springfield, Tenn.
WAVERLY, TN
14news.com

Several traffic alerts Monday in Kentucky

W. KENTUCKY (WFIE) - There are several traffic alerts in our area of Western Kentucky. First up in Hopkins County, crews are working on the pavement on I-69 between Dawson Springs and Mortons Gap. It’s about a 10 mile stretch. Work starts Monday and is scheduled to be complete...
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: Strong thunderstorms moving through middle Tennessee

Update, 5:10 p.m.: A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Montgomery and northeastern Stewart Counties through 6 p.m. At 5:09 p.m., Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Big Rock, or 9 miles northeast of Dover, moving northeast at 30 mph. Locations impacted include Clarksville, Big Rock, Indian...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
lite987whop.com

Princeton man flown following Caldwell Co. wreck

A Princeton man was taken by helicopter to a Nashville hospital following a motorcycle crash on Harmony Church Road in Caldwell County Saturday afternoon. According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 700 block of Harmony Church Road for reports of a motorcycle crash. Investigation determined that 58-year-old Dwayne Armstrong of Princeton had reportedly been driving erratically while pulling out of a driveway, losing control of the motorcycle, causing it to strike a vehicle traveling in the roadway.
PRINCETON, KY
radionwtn.com

Crabtree Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Assault

Paris, Tenn.–A Springville man who was found guilty of aggravated assault in the beating of a local resort owner was sentenced to 10 years in jail, the maximum allowed, by Henry County Circuit Court Judge Donald Parish. Timothy Michael Crabtree, age 39, was found guilty of aggravated assault at...
SPRINGVILLE, TN
WSMV

Two Fort Campbell soliders arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two soldiers were arrested Thursday for burglarizing several vehicles in Clarksville. The Clarksville Police Department said they had been investigating several vehicle burglaries off Tiny Town Rd and several more along Peachers Mill Rd. Video obtained by CPD revealed an individual entering one of the victims’ vehicles.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Wave 3

KSP: Head-on crash on I-65 In Hardin Co. kills Tennessee man

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Tennessee man was killed in a head-on crash on I-65 in Hardin County Monday night. Around 11:02 p.m., a Kentucky State Police trooper was on his way to respond to a non-injury crash on the Western Kentucky Parkway when he came across a separate crash near the 91-mile marker on I-65, the release said.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

UPDATE: Hightower speaks about damaged cruiser, speeding in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office offered some insight into Friday night’s car damages downtown. According to police, reports were received of cars racing on College Street June 3, which led to numerous parked cars being struck at the sheriff’s office. Two damaged vehicles belonged to WCSO employees while another damaged car was a brand new 2022 cruiser.
BOWLING GREEN, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy