A coalition of business organizations in New York on Monday called for federal action on gun reform legislation following a string of mass shootings across the country. The backing of federal legislation from the Business Council of New York State, the Buffalo Niagara Partnership, the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce and the Business Council of Westchester also comes as Gov. Kathy Hochul signed new measures into law that, among other provisions, require licensing of semiautomatic rifles in the state.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO