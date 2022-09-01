The best gaming headsets in 2022

The best gaming headsets can turn a video game from a fun distraction into a fully immersive experience. While cheap headphones may technically play a game’s sound, a great gaming headset can highlight important noises, deliver rich music, let you customize your soundscape for different applications and communicate with your teammates with a high-quality mic.

Even if you already own a good pair of speakers, a gaming headset can prove its worth by letting you play late at night without waking up the whole household.

Of course, there are a lot of peripherals out there, and not every one makes the cut. The ones that make our best gaming headsets list all offer good sound and a comfy fits, but they also tend to go a step beyond their competitors. Sometimes, they do that by offering the basics without charging too much money; other times, they offer a premium experience for a premium price. There's something here to suit every play style and budget, whether you're playing PS4 games , Xbox One games or Switch games . You can enhance your experience further with one of our picks for the best gaming mouse .

Read on to find out how you can improve your overall gaming experience with one of the best gaming headsets. Also be sure to check out our guide on the best wireless gaming mouse .

What are the best gaming headsets?

If you’re willing to pay a premium, the SteelSeries Arctis 7P/7X is our pick for the best gaming headset overall. This wireless model features an incredibly comfortable elastic headband, as well as easy connectivity with every platform on the market, from PS5 to Xbox Series X to Android phones. However, if you prefer to use an older device with a headphone jack, you can simply plug the Arctis 7P/7X in via 3.5 mm cable. With customizable soundscapes and a long battery life, there’s a lot to like in the Arctis 7P/7X.

For those on a budget, there’s the HyperX Cloud Stinger , which usually retails for $50 or less. This best gaming headset has everything you need for a gaming setup, including plush earcups, on-ear volume controls and a sturdy boom mic. Granted, the sound can get distorted at higher volumes, but as budget headsets go, that’s an extremely mild criticism. You can wear it for hours at a time, and use it with any system that has a headphone jack.

The best gaming headsets you can buy today

(Image credit: SteelSeries)

The best gaming headset overall

Compatibility: PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, Android | Drivers: 40mm | Frequency Response: 20 Hz - 20 kHz | Wireless: Yes

Works with just about every system Great gaming sound Comfortable fit Music quality could be better 7P model is less versatile than 7X

The $149 SteelSeries Arctis 7P/7X is the complete package and best gaming headset overall, offering great sound, consistent wireless performance and a comfy, attractive design at a reasonable price. The headset’s 2.4-GHz wireless connectivity keeps you glued to your game without any lag or interference. Even better: Thanks to its USB-C dongle and USB-A adapter, you can enjoy wireless performance with any system, from a PS5, to a Nintendo Switch in handheld mode, to an Android phone.

With a stylish, subdued look and variants in both black and white, the Arctis 7P/7X is the rare gaming headset you’ll actually want to use as your daily headphones. The device is incredibly comfortable, too, thanks to an elastic headband that adjusts to your dome and a pair of soft, lightweight earcups. Factor in a clear microphone, a 24-hour battery and lots of customization options, and you’ve got a winner.

Read our full SteelSeries Arctis 7P/7X review .



(Image credit: Razer)

Razer's best headset yet

Compatibility: PC, PS5, PS4, Switch, Xbox One | Drivers: 50 mm | Frequency Response: 12 Hz - 28 kHz | Wireless: No

Excellent sound Comfortable earcups THX profiles Hard to get a good fit Not many THX-supported games

The Razer Blackshark V2 is probably the best headset that Razer has ever made — and that's saying something. This mid-range wired headset provides fantastic sound for both games and music, particularly thanks to its innovative THX profiles. The famous film audio company has lent its expertise to make the Blackshark V2's surround sound realistic and nuanced — especially for a handful of games like Apex Legends and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, which have their own optimized profiles.

Unlike some of Razer's bulkier headsets, the Blackshark V2 is extremely sleek and comfortable, making it easy to transport to esports tournaments. Getting it to fit properly can be a bit of a pain, however, and the Razer software is tedious to navigate at times. Still, at less than $100, the Blackshark V2 offers a great value, and some innovative audio options for your favorite games.

Read our full Razer Blackshark V2 review .

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The best headset for PS5/PC gamers

Compatibility: PS5, PC, Android, iOS | Drivers: 40 mm | Frequency Response: 5 Hz - 20 kHz | Wireless: Yes

PS5-style design Comfortable to wear for hours Compatible with PS5 and PC Giant earcups feel oversized Inconsistent desktop app

The Inzone H9 is a Sony-made gaming headset that takes advantage of the PS5’s Tempest 3D audio technology to produce immersive sound. It’s also suitable for PC, with an Inzone desktop app that lets you create and adjust sound profiles, and PC users can also experience 3D audio thanks to the Inzone H9's spatial sound technology.

Though it's a bit pricey with its MSRP of $300, this headset works great for gaming on PC, PS5, iOS or Android, and it can connect simultaneously to PS5 and Discord, meaning you’ll be able to hear game sounds while chatting with friends. And if you like the PS5’s black and white aesthetic, you’ll dig this headset’s similar design.

Read our full Sony Inzone H9 gaming headset review .

(Image credit: Logitech)

Built for tournament play

Compatibility: PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Switch | Drivers: Hybrid mesh Pro-G 50mm | Frequency Response: 20 Hz - 20K Hz | Wireless: No

Excellent sound quality Versatile Comfortable build Hard to get a good fit Not easily portable

The Logitech G Pro X delivers tournament-grade performance for a reasonable $130 price. The headset's distinguished black design sets itself apart from the competition, in no small part thanks to its flexible headband and supremely comfortable foam and leatherette earcup options. Simply being comfortable isn’t enough to recommend a product as one of the best gaming headsets, but it’s arguably the most important quality we evaluate. If you can’t wear a headset for more than a few minutes at a time, it’s not very useful.

The Go Pro X delivers rich, direction-accurate sound out of the box whether you're playing on PC or console. It's also the first gaming headset to sport a built-in Blue microphone, allowing for extra-crisp voice chat whether you're practicing with your Apex Legends squad or streaming to your online fans. Also worth considering is the Logitech G Pro X Wireless variant. If you don't know how to use Logitech G Hub , you'll want to learn that as well.

Read our full Logitech G Pro X review .

(Image credit: SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC (Credit: SteelSeries))

Audiophile sound for gamers

Compatibility: PS4, PC (with GameDAC), Xbox One, Switch, mobile (analog) | Drivers: 40mm | Frequency Response: 10 Hz - 40 kHz | Wireless: No

Superb design and comfort Hi-Res audio support Great overall sound quality Expensive Made for the desk, not the couch

SteelSeries’ Arctis Pro + GameDAC brings audiophile-grade features to the already excellent Arctis design. As its name suggests, this headset includes a DAC (digital-to-analog converter), which allows it to deliver high-resolution 96-kHz/24-bit audio. The GameDAC also allows for a wealth of customization options, whether you want to fine-tune sound via an equalizer or customize the headset’s subtle RGB lighting.

We found that the Arctis Pro sounds great for hi-res audio files, and is notably louder and crisper than the traditional Arctis line when it comes to games. If you’re willing to pay a premium for high-res sound support and a ton of features, the Arctis Pro + GameDAC is one of the best gaming headset combos available. And if you already have a pair of headphones you really like working with, it’s possible to buy the GameDAC separately.

Read our full SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC review .



HyperX Cloud Stinger (Credit HyperX)

Big sound on a budget

Compatibility: PS, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, mobile | Drivers: 50mm | Frequency Response: 18 Hz - 23 kHz | Wireless: No

Very comfortable design Handy controls, affordable price Sound gets blown out at higher ranges

The $50 HyperX Cloud Stinger proves that you don’t have to sacrifice comfort when you’re on a tight budget. The Stinger’s sturdy, feather-light frame and soft, faux-leather earcups make for one of the best gaming headsets on a budget we’ve worn yet, and its handy on ear controls and solid microphone certainly don’t hurt either. Finding a comfortable fit is arguably the most important thing you can look for in a gaming headset, and the Cloud Stinger doesn’t disappoint on that front.

The Stinger also offers very solid audio quality for the price – though things can get a bit blown out at max volume. But if you’re looking for good sound within a superbly comfy set of cans for less than $50, the Stinger is a fantastic value. And if you want to enjoy the Stinger’s excellent design without wires, the $99 Cloud Stinger Wireless is a good alternative.

Read our full HyperX Cloud Stinger review .



(Image credit: Corsair)

The best gaming headset with Bluetooth

Compatibility: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch (handheld), mobile | Drivers: 50 mm | Frequency Response: 20 Hz - 40 kHz | Wireless: Yes

Great sound quality Comfortable to wear Bluetooth, USB and 3.5 mm connectivity High price Lackluster battery life

The Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT is one of the best gaming headsets that Corsair has ever made. Not only is this headset extremely comfortable, but it also provides excellent sound quality. It works wirelessly with PCs and PlayStation consoles via USB, as well as mobile devices, streaming players and smart TVS via Bluetooth. You can connect it to a Switch, Xbox controller or older system via 3.5 mm audio cable. There's very little that the Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT can't do.

Granted, all that functionality doesn't come cheap. The Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT is one of the more expensive gaming headsets we've reviewed, costing even more than the $200 JBL Quantum 800 , the $240 JBL Quantum One and the previous Corsair Virtuouso RGB Wireless SE . You also don't get that much battery life for the price; some of the Virtuoso's competitors can run for twice as long on a single charge. Still, first and foremost, a gaming headset should be easy to wear and provide great sound, and the Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT succeeds on both counts.

Read our full Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT review .

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The best Xbox headset under $100

Compatibility: Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, mobile | Drivers: 40mm | Frequency Response: 20 Hz - 20 kHz | Wireless: Yes

Good sound quality Easy pairing Comfortable fit Limited customization Hard to get a good fit

The Xbox Wireless Headset is exactly what the name suggests: a wireless headset that works particularly well with Xbox consoles. Whether you have an Xbox Series X, an Xbox Series S, an Xbox One or a Windows 10 PC with an Xbox controller adapter, this headset can provide fantastic sound with a simple pairing procedure. Not only that: the Xbox Wireless Headset supports Bluetooth as well, meaning that you can listen to music or take calls on your phone while you game.

Unlike some of its competitors, the Xbox Wireless Headset won't work with a PS5 or a Switch at all, which means it's not a great choice for gamers who own multiple consoles. Getting a comfortable fit can also be troublesome. But for the price, the Xbox Wireless Headset offers terrific features, a streamlined interface and a stylish design.

Read our full Xbox Wireless Headset review .

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The best Xbox Series X wireless headset

Compatibility: Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, mobile | Drivers: 50mm | Frequency Response: 20 Hz - 20 kHz | Wireless: Yes

Extremely comfortable Good sound Ideal for Xbox consoles Bluetooth inconveniences Few customization options

Debuting alongside the Xbox Series X, the Razer Kaira Pro is arguably one of the best gaming headsets for Microsoft's next-gen console. This sleek, lightweight wireless headset pairs with Xbox consoles right out of the box. But you can also use it with PCs and mobile devices, thanks to built-in Bluetooth capabilities. The Kaira Pro is not terribly expensive, and the sound quality is excellent, particularly for video games.

The Bluetooth pairing process is admittedly not as seamless as it could be, and the Kaira Pro has relatively few ways to alter the sound profile — especially compared to Razer's more PC-centric headphones. But if you've got an Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S or an Xbox One, this is one of the more comfortable and intuitive accessories available right now. The Razer Kraken Ultimate is a solid alternative pick.

Read our full Razer Kaira Pro review .

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Stellar wireless under $100

Compatibility: PC, PS5, PS4, Switch, Mobile (USB-C wireless), Xbox One (wired) | Drivers: 40mm | Frequency Response: 20 Hz - 20K Hz | Wireless: Yes

Excellent wireless connectivity Compatibility with almost everything Decent sound for gaming and music No elastic headband No iOS compatibility

Getting good wireless performance has never been this seamless -- or affordable. Thanks to its high-speed, discrete USB-C dongle, the SteelSeries 1 Arctis Wireless allows you to instantly enjoy wireless game audio from your Nintendo Switch, Android phone, PS4 or gaming PC, with none of the convoluted pairing or interference that comes with Bluetooth-based headsets. It’s worth mentioning the Nintendo Switch functionality again, as it’s hard to get a wireless headset for Nintendo’s handheld hybrid.

The headset sports the same sleek, understated design as the standard Arctis 1 complete with a removable mic, making it perfect for playing some Switch games on the go. It also features the same powerful drivers and crisp ClearCast microphone as SteelSeries' higher-end headsets, allowing you to get immersed and play competitively with confidence. If you're looking for one of the best wireless gaming headsets under $100, the Arctis 1 Wireless is the new gold standard.

Read our full SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless review .

(Image credit: Turtle Beach)

This is wireless greatness

Compatibility: PC, PS4 (Wireless); Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mobile (Wired) | Drivers: 50mm Nanoclear | Frequency Response: 12 Hz - 20K Hz | Wireless: Yes

Comfortable fit Fantastic gaming and music sound Compatible with many systems Crowded controls Could use a few more presets

If you're looking for a comfortable, highly customizable high-end headset that's especially ideal for PC, the new Turtle Beach Elite Atlas Aero is one of the best gaming headsets out there. This premium headset packs an incredibly comfortable pair of gel-infused ear cushions, which are also designed to play well with glasses. The Aero's 50mm speakers sound great out of the box, and it comes with a solid noise-cancelling microphone to boot.

But where the Aero really shines is in its plethora of software and customization features. You can remap the headset's on ear controls, activate immersive 3D audio, and tweak a ton of EQ settings to find the perfect balance for your favorite game. Factor in a long 30-hour battery for PC and PS4 and an included 3.5mm cable for use on any other device you own, and the Aero is one of the most versatile wireless gaming headsets out there.

Read our full Turtle Beach Elite Atlas Aero review .



(Image credit: HyperX)

Superior style, sound and value

Compatibility: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Switch, mobile | Drivers: 50mm Dual Chamber | Frequency Response: 13 Hz - 27 kHz | Wireless: No

Sleek, premium design soft and cushy ear cups Impressive audio quality Earcups can feel snug Microphone picks up some noise

In terms of style and sound for the money, the HyperX Cloud Alpha is hard to beat. This headset’s premium design belies its sub-$100 price, thanks to a sturdy metal frame, a slick red-and-black paint job, and some of the most comfortable leatherette earcups since the HyperX Cloud II Wireless . This is a headset that you can transport with you anywhere and connect to almost any system, without ever having to worry about it breaking.

The Alpha’s proprietary Dual Chamber drivers deliver big on sound, offering thick bass, sharp treble and strong directionality. With its world-class comfort, impressive audio and a suite of cables for use on just about any platform, the Alpha truly lives up to its name by offering the best gaming headset value under $100. There are cheaper headsets on the market, sure, but few that offer the same bang for your buck.

Read our full HyperX Cloud Alpha review .



(Image credit: Turtle Beach)

Console-centric wireless sound with Bluetooth

Compatibility: PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One, mobile | Drivers: 50 mm | Frequency Response: 20 Hz - 22 kHz | Wireless: Yes

Good sound quality Two kinds of wireless connectivity Great mic Tight fit Inconsistent volume levels

The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 is one of the best console headsets on the market, particularly if you want a wireless model. This peripheral boasts great sound, plush earcups and two kinds of wireless functionality. The PS4 version can connect to either PS4 or PC via USB dongle; the Xbox One version can connect to the Xbox One right out of the box. Both versions can connect to mobile devices and PCs via Bluetooth. It's an extremely convenient feature, especially since very few gaming headsets offer Bluetooth functionality.

The only real caveat here is that the Stealth 700 Gen 2 has an extremely tight fit, so you'll have to either break it in, or get used to some pressure around your ears. Volume levels can also be a little inconsistent, so it's best to start with the volume turned down and slowly work your way up, when possible.

Read our full Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 review .

(Image credit: Astro)

Wireless headset for both PS5 and Xbox Series X

Compatibility: PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, mobile | Drivers: 40 mm | Frequency Response: 20 Hz - 20 kHz | Weight: 11.2 ounces

Excellent wireless connectivity Compatibility with almost everything Decent sound for gaming and music No elastic headband No iOS compatibility

The Astro A20 Gaming Headset Gen 2 (let's just call it the Astro A20 for simplicity's sake) is an ambitious and full-featured headset from one of the most trusted manufacturers on the market. This wireless peripheral offers excellent sound quality and a comfortable fit. More than that, though, the Astro A20 can also connect wirelessly to both the PS5 and the Xbox Series X, which is a rare feat, even among the best gaming headsets.

This peripheral isn't perfect, of course. It's hardly a pretty accessory, and switching among various devices — such as a PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch and mobile phone — is a tedious and often imprecise process. Still, sound quality, comfort and connectivity and paramount in wireless gaming headsets, and the Astro A20 offers all three.

Read our full Astro A20 Gaming Headset Gen 2 review .

(Image credit: Razer)

The best wireless Switch headset

Compatibility: PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, mobile | Drivers: 40 mm | Frequency Response: 20 Hz - 20 kHz | Wireless: Yes

Works with PC, PlayStation and Switch Simple, intuitive controls Clear mic No customization options Plain design

The Razer Barracuda X is a no-frills wireless gaming headset that's ideal for the Nintendo Switch and mobile platforms. Thanks to its small USB-C dongle, it can connect wirelessly o the Switch in handheld mode — a rarity among gaming headsets. However, it also comes with a USB-A adapter, which means you can connect it to just about any other system you like, from PC, to PS4, to Switch in docked mode. The USB-C dongle also fits neatly into a PS5.

Granted, the Barracuda X is fairly bare-bones otherwise. There's no customizable software, even if you use it on PC. Furthermore, if you want to use the headset with an Xbox console, you'll have to connect via a cumbersome 3.5 mm cable. Still, for less than $100, the Barracuda X offers a lot of useful features, and decent sound quality, to boot.

Read our full Razer Barracuda X review .

How to choose the best gaming headset for you

Choosing the best gaming headset comes down to a few different criteria. No matter what, the headset has to be comfortable and provide good gaming sound. In fact, I would argue that the former is more important than the latter. Even if your headset produces subpar sound, you’ll still be able to hear what’s going on in your game. But if it’s even a little bit uncomfortable, you’ll want to tear it off of your head after about half an hour, and that’s not conducive to playing any kind of game.

The next thing to think about is whether you want a wired or wireless model. Wireless models are almost always more expensive, but the convenience of living without wires may well be worth the cost, depending on whether you're playing from the couch or one of the best gaming chairs . Generally speaking, wireless headsets that are compatible with PC and PS4 are not compatible with Xbox One, and vice versa, so a headset that also features 3.5 mm connectivity could be helpful in this case.

How we test gaming headsets

In order to find the best gaming headsets out there, we typically test each peripheral with a mix of shooting, fighting and action/adventure games.

We also listen to music and watch movies with each headset in order to size up its usefulness for consuming multimedia. For wireless headsets, we keep a log of how long the peripheral lasts before the battery completely drains. We use voice recordings to evaluate each headset's microphone, as well as listen back to any Twitch broadcasts we've conducted with them on.

We generally wear each headset for at least two full days to assess comfort level. We almost always get a second opinion from someone else on staff, as what's comfortable to one gamer could be unbearable to the next.

