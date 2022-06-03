ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Permits Issued for 626 West Norris Street in North Philadelphia East

By Colin LeStourgeon
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePermits have been issued for the construction of a three-story, three-unit multi-family building at 626 West Norris Street in North Philadelphia East. The building will span a total of 3,939 square feet. A roof deck will be located at the top of the structure. Construction costs are listed at...

