Why You Should Switch To a Credit Union Now

Savers may be significantly underestimating the rates of interest they are receiving from high street banks, according to a survey.People were asked what rate they were getting on their easy access money, and where it was saved.This was then compared with rates available on easy access savings from banks.The research, commissioned by financial services firm Hargreaves Lansdown, found that savers typically thought they were getting around 0.4% with Barclays.But Barclays’ “everyday saver” account pays 0.01% on sums below £50,000 – suggesting that some people surveyed may have been overestimating the rate they were on if they had this account.It's an...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO