Cancer in the Faroe Islands from 1960-2019 – incidence, mortality, and comparisons with the other Nordic countries
Acta Oncol. 2022 Jun 3:1-9. doi: 10.1080/0284186X.2022.2082885. Online ahead of print. Purpose: In this paper, we present age-standardized cancer incidence and mortality rates in the Faroe Islands. We also compare with the Nordic rates and show incidence rate ratios (IRR) and mortality rate ratios (MRR).Materials and methods: The Faroese cancer registry...www.docwirenews.com
Comments / 0