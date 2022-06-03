MAP9 Exhibits Protumor Activities and Immune Escape toward Bladder Cancer by Mediating TGF-β1 Pathway
J Oncol. 2022 May 24;2022:3778623. doi: 10.1155/2022/3778623. eCollection 2022. To investigate more potential targets for the treatment of human bladder cancer, quantitative reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (qRT-PCR) and high-content screening (HCS) analysis were performed, and microtubule-associated protein 9 (MAP9), which had the strongest proliferation inhibition from 809 downregulated genes, has...www.docwirenews.com
