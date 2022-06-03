Overexpression of long intergenic noncoding RNAs in bladder cancer: A new insight to cancer diagnosis
Pathol Res Pract. 2022 May 27;235:153961. doi: 10.1016/j.prp.2022.153961. Online ahead of print. There is increasing evidence that show long noncoding RNAs including long intergenic noncoding RNAs (lincRNA) play a pivotal regulatory role in the biological processes. Differential expression of lincRNAs can be utilized for cancer diagnosis, prognosis, and targeted therapy. Little...www.docwirenews.com
Comments / 0