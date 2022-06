NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — According to the Tennessee Immigration and Refugee Rights Coalition (TIRRC) and Tennessee Justice for our Neighbors (TJON), the Metro Nashville Government is set to approve a $1,820,585.00 grant for immigration legal services during their session Tuesday. The grant will be awarded to TIRRC and TJON. The two organizations say the investment in immigration legal services is unprecedented and the first of its kind for Davidson County.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO