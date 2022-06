CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) -- After a mass shooting over the weekend in Clarendon County, the mayor of the town of Summerton says people there are scared to host any community events. A woman is dead and seven other people wounded, most of them teenagers, after a shooting at a high school graduation party in the neighboring town of St. Paul.

CLARENDON COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO