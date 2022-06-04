ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi Lottery Draw for June 3rd, 2022: CASH 3 and CASH 4

By WXXV Staff
wxxv25.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are the winning numbers for tonight’s...

www.wxxv25.com

Comments / 0

Related
99.9 KTDY

Mega Millions $10,000 Winner Sold in Louisiana

Louisiana is on a lottery winning streak as last night, and for the second night in a row, Louisiana's lottery players claimed a major prize from a multi-state lottery game. Last night's drawing was for the Mega Millions game and based on information posted by the Louisiana Lottery Corporation, the state sold a $10,000 winner for last night's drawing.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
State
Mississippi State
99.9 KTDY

Louisiana Sold Powerball Ticket Worth $50,000 This Morning

A ticket for last night's Powerball drawing sold in Louisiana is worth $50,000 this morning according to the Louisiana Lottery's Big Wins in Louisiana page. Last night's multi-state lottery drawing featured a top prize of $199.3 million dollars. However, no ticket sold for the drawing matched all the numbers necessary to claim the game's top prize.
LOUISIANA STATE
WJTV 12

Report: Mississippi misses opportunity to make the most out of child care stimulus funds

While pandemic child tax credits meaningfully reduced financial stress for Mississippi families, federal child care supports have been less effective than in other states because of poor administration, a new report finds.   Researchers at The Center for the Study of Social Policy surveyed and interviewed Mississippi parents and child care providers to understand the impact […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man leads officers on chase reaching 100 mph. Man on probation for manslaughter apprehended in neighboring state.

A Mississippi man led police officers on a chase reaching 100 mph after he stole a county-maintenance truck. The man, who is on probation for a manslaughter conviction, was apprehended and arrested in Louisiana. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office released information about the theft and recovery of a stolen county-owned...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#8 4#Mississippi Lottery Draw
weisradio.com

North Carolina Looking at Gas Refund Checks; Georgia Residents Receive Rebate; Latest Gasoline Prices

A group of North Carolina Senators – are proposing giving every licensed adult driver in the state a one-time payment of $200 to apply towards rising gas prices; to qualify, a person must be a licensed driver residing in the state and be at least 18 years old as of March 31st; if passed the bill would become effective July 1st and rebates would be sent by October 1st.
GEORGIA STATE
WJTV 12

4 arrested for prescription fraud after chase in North Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN) and other agencies were involved in a chase on Monday across Northeast Mississippi that ended in the arrest of four suspects. According to investigators, the suspects were wanted for presenting fraudulent prescriptions allegedly written by a physician in Bartlett, Tennessee. Sara Wells, Walter […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
WLOX

LIVE REPORT: Mississippi's Free Fishing Weekend continues Sunday

Retired SWAT Officer Mark Sherwood discusses the police response to recent mass shootings. There are a lot of questions surrounding how police responded to the school shooting in Ulvade, Texas where 19 children and two teachers were gunned down. Here to talk about it is retired SWAT Officer Mark Sherwood.
WJTV 12

Baby formula 90% out of stock in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Startling new numbers have come out concerning the baby formula shortage in the United States. Mississippi is one of ten states where more than 90% of the state’s formula is out of stock. It comes with a potential lifeline on the horizon. The Abbott plant that’s been closed for months due […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KTBS

Louisiana to receive $176.7M through American Rescue Plan to increase access to affordable, high-speed internet

BATON ROUGE, La. — Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced the first group of plans approved under the American Rescue Plan’s Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund (CPF), which includes Louisiana's. The CPF provides $10 billion to states, territories, freely associated states, and Tribal governments to fund critical capital projects that enable work, education, and health monitoring in response to the public health emergency. A key priority of the program is to make funding available for reliable, affordable broadband infrastructure and other digital connectivity technology projects. In addition to the $10 billion provided by the CPF, many governments are using a portion of their State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) toward meeting the Biden-Harris Administration’s goal of connecting every American household to affordable, reliable high-speed internet. Through these two programs, the American Rescue Plan is supplying among the first large waves of federal broadband funding under the Biden-Harris Administration and laying the groundwork for future funding provided in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
LOUISIANA STATE
WJTV 12

8 BBQ joints to visit in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The aroma of charcoal and wood chips have started to fill the air as the summer season begins to make its entrance. BBQ grills in backyards and restaurants will bring finger-licking, fall off the bones meat to tables across Mississippi. The south is known for its legendary BBQ recipes and sauces […]
JACKSON, MS
tippahnews.com

Ripley and other North Mississippi McDonald’s locations giving away free chicken sandwiches today

McDonald’s restaurants in north Mississippi will give away free food to celebrate a special day on June 6. The company sent the following press release to RCTV 19 : Not that we need a reason to celebrate where we live, but on Monday, June 6, Mississippi McDonald’s restaurants in the 662 area code will give out FREE Crispy Chicken Sandwiches to customers in honor of 662 Day!
RIPLEY, MS
wxxv25.com

Polls are closed for Mississippi 4th Congressional District Primary Election

Mississippi’s U.S. Congressional Primary Elections are underway. Today’s voting will determine the November ballot for the House of Representatives, 4th Congressional District. Today you vote Republican or Democrat. On the Republican ballot is Incumbent Steven Palazzo, who will be challenged by six other GOP candidates. He’s facing off...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy