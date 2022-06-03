County: Cable Work Affecting Traffic Downtown June 6-16

On the Job in Los Alamos Monday afternoon is mechanic Kyle Hill at AutoDoc Ltd Co. Hill has worked at AutoDoc for three years. The company is owned by. a service and repair clinic at 208e DP Road. The shop specializes in European vehicles but also works on all vehicles. They want the people in Los Alamos County to know that there is a local automotive service and repair clinic specializing in vehicles designed by BMW, Mercedes, SAAB, Volkswagen, Volvo, Audi and Porche. See the complete line of services here. Find out more aboutAutoDoc here. AutoDoc works by appointment only, see clinic hours here. To set up a ‘clinic visit’ call 505.661.4915. AutoDoc’s stated mission: ‘Our goal is to provide our ‘patients’ with the best in automotive health care by delivering only the finest products and exceptional services available. We strive to maintain a clean and friendly environment to deliver those services, and to continually find new products and services that fit our patients’ needs. We hope to be your automotive care clinic of choice when it comes to preventative maintenance and repair.’ Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO