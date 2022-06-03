ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

County: Cable Work Affecting Traffic Downtown June 6-16

By
ladailypost.com
 5 days ago

CableCom, LLC and 2 Men 1 Cable will replace cable system pedestals in the Los Alamos downtown area Monday June 6 through Wednesday June 16. Crews will work in the roadway on 15th Street between...

ladailypost.com

ladailypost.com

Atomic City Transit Launches Community Survey

Los Alamos County’s Atomic City Transit (ACT) launched two short community surveys June 3 through its vendor LSC Transportation Consultants. One survey is designed to solicit feedback from intermittent and non-users, and the other is for frequent users of the ACT bus services. Transit officials encourage community members to provide feedback on the survey that best describes their ridership before midnight Monday, June 20.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
ladailypost.com

County Planning & Zoning Commission Meets June 8

The Los Alamos County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 8 on Zoom. https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88664699839. This meeting is open to the public. JUNE 8, 2022 Planning and Zoning Commission Agenda. Find the link for this meeting here. Webinar ID: 989 4601 8625.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
ladailypost.com

Scenes From Safety Town Program At Barranca School

Incoming kindergarteners experience the use of an active fire hose with a little help from Fire Cadet Bryan Thomas during this morning’s Safety Town program underway all week at Barranca Mesa Elementary School. Safety Town is an annual event sponsored by the Los Alamos Police Department and Los Alamos Public Schools for children entering Kindergarten. Students participate in hands-on activities, crafts, interactions with safety personnel, and safety situations to prepare for potential hazards they may encounter at school, home or in the community. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
Los Alamos, NM
Los Alamos, NM
ladailypost.com

County: Computers To Be Down At Customer Care Tuesday

The Customer Care Center at the Los Alamos County Department of Public Utilities will be closed 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday. Work on the billing, cashiering and property tax software will occur after being postponed in May so essential computer systems will be down all day. Customer Care staff will...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
ladailypost.com

Daily Postcard: Gray Vireo Family At Bandelier

Wildlife, like this gray vireo family, is abundant at Bandelier National Monument. All visitors to Frijoles Canyon including the visitor center, park store, café and Pueblo Loop Trail between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. are required to take a shuttle bus. Outside those hours, visitors may drive directly down into Frijoles Canyon. The shuttle bus carries visitors from the White Rock Visitor Center on N.M. 4 to the Frey Trailhead (across from Juniper Campground) and then to the park visitor center. Shuttles run every 30 minutes on weekdays and every 20 minutes Fridays and weekends. There is no charge for riding the shuttle but all normal National Park Service entry fees still apply. All visitors are required to check in with a ranger when they arrive in the park. Photo by Sally King/NPS.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
ladailypost.com

NMSP Arrest DWI Suspect After Being Struck Head-On

June 5, 2022, at approximately 12:19 a.m., a New Mexico State Police officer patrolling Interstate 25 northbound observed a 1997 Buick passenger vehicle driving erratic traveling at a high rate of speed near the Paseo Del Norte exit, in Albuquerque. The vehicle was traveling 100 miles per hour in a...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

On The Job In Los Alamos: At AutoDoc On DP Road

On the Job in Los Alamos Monday afternoon is mechanic Kyle Hill at AutoDoc Ltd Co. Hill has worked at AutoDoc for three years. The company is owned by. a service and repair clinic at 208e DP Road. The shop specializes in European vehicles but also works on all vehicles. They want the people in Los Alamos County to know that there is a local automotive service and repair clinic specializing in vehicles designed by BMW, Mercedes, SAAB, Volkswagen, Volvo, Audi and Porche. See the complete line of services here. Find out more aboutAutoDoc here. AutoDoc works by appointment only, see clinic hours here. To set up a ‘clinic visit’ call 505.661.4915. AutoDoc’s stated mission: ‘Our goal is to provide our ‘patients’ with the best in automotive health care by delivering only the finest products and exceptional services available. We strive to maintain a clean and friendly environment to deliver those services, and to continually find new products and services that fit our patients’ needs. We hope to be your automotive care clinic of choice when it comes to preventative maintenance and repair.’ Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Los Alamos County Unofficial Results: 2022 Primary Election

Members of the Los Alamos County Clerk’s Office on the job this evening working the 2022 Primary Election results process at the Municipal Building, from left, Elections Manager Victoria Martinez, Los Alamos County Clerk Naomi Maestas, Deputy Clerk Anna Archuleta, Deputy Clerk Ubaldo Barela and Chief Deputy Clerk Adrianna Ortiz. Photo by Bonnie Gordon/ladailypost.com.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
ladailypost.com

Live Music Tonight At Tuesday At The Pond!

Los Alamos Creative District will host the Tuesdays at the Pond Summer Performance series tonight with Eryn Bent and a dance performance by En Pointe School of Dance. The entertainment begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Ashley Pond Park Stage with en Pointe School of Dance sharing some dance performances by a few of their dance classes.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Obituary: Mary V. Welch April 22, 1934 – May 27, 2022

MARY V. (Ginger) WELCH April 22, 1934 – May 27, 2022. Mary V. (Ginger) Welch, 88, of Sun City West, AZ and Los Alamos, NM, passed away May 27, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband Frank P. Welch, infant son Mark Stephen Welch, her infant great grandson Maddox Melton, parents Cornelius and Jean Milliken, brothers Cornelius and William, sisters Kathleen, Helene, and Jean, and her sweet dog Sydney.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Format Details For 2022 Primary Election Night Results

Members of the Absentee by Mail Precinct Board working this evening to qualify and process any ballots accepted at each of the Election Day Vote Centers today and given to the County Clerk. Photo by Bonnie Gordon/ladailypost.com. 2022 Primary Election Night News:. In an effort to streamline the process, and...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Rainbow Ball At LALT Postponed Until June 25

The Rainbow Ball is postponed until June 25. The Atomic Follies Cabaret will present The Rainbow Show, 7-10 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center, 1670 Nectar St. This Pride themed event will feature comedy, music, dancers and a headliner by Leona La’Roux, Infamous Queen of the Drag Scene. Doors...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Letter To The Editor: I Know Roger…

I have known Roger Montoya his entire life. I was there when he overcame a stutter in first grade. I was there when he had an emergency appendectomy at the old Taos Hospital when he was 8. I was there when he started painting at 12. I was there when...
VELARDE, NM
ladailypost.com

Beierschmitt: During Pride Month, A Reminder Of Why Diversity Matters

Diversity is a critical component of every workplace. As all leaders know, the more diverse employees’ backgrounds, ideas and experiences are, the more successful the organization is. As a leader at Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL), I know this firsthand. I’ve seen time and again how bringing together diverse...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Letter To The Editor: About Fr. Glenn’s ‘You are gods!’

Fr. Glenn states, “…not only do we live and grow and are animate like all animals, but unlike them, we can think, plan, reflect, discern cause and effect …” (link) As a religious leader, Fr. Glenn is free to make such a statement. As a scientist, I cannot accept it. Yes, it may be correct, but it is a mostly untested assertion, not the conclusion of careful study and analysis of the precise type Fr. Glenn correctly asserts that we are capable of. We do not know, and admittedly perhaps, cannot know, the mental capabilities of many animals. But we need to try very hard before even considering the possibility that Fr. Glenn’s assertions are correct.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Scenes From 2022 LAPS Retiree Celebration

LAPS Superintendent Dr. Jose Delfin greets guests at the 2022 Los Alamos Public Schools Retirement Celebration Wednesday, May 25 at Cottonwood on the Greens. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. The brand new retirees are all smiles. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. Classified Employees of the year from each school with Superintendent Jose...
LOS ALAMOS, NM

