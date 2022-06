(CBS4) – Make-A-Wish Colorado has been granting wishes for kids fighting chronic illness for decades. During the pandemic, some of those wishes had to be postponed. Now, kids like Noah Mills are finally seeing their dreams come true. (credit: CBS) For Noah, it was a special day at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science recently as he and his family met up with the Make-A-Wish crew. “When I got here, I was too excited,” Noah explained. “I just wanted to look at the fossils.” Noah is 7 years old. He was diagnosed with bilateral Wilms, a type of kidney cancer, after a trip...

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO