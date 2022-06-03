Revolutionary Dairy Alternative Moodrink to Run on Full Capacity Production by July
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2022 / bettermoo(d) Food Corporation (CSE:MOOO)(OTCQB:MOOOF)(Frankfurt:0I50), (WKN:A3DNBE) (the "Company" or "bettermoo(d) Food"), is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, dairy alternatives brand, bettermoo(d) Holdings Corp. ("bettermoo(d)"), is set to proceed with its commercial production run, scheduled for the first week of July, after...www.lancasterfarming.com
Comments / 0