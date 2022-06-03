June trout stocking schedule for the Southeast Region

The following is a news release from the United States Forest Service. MONTPELIER — The United States Forest Service was notified by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game that the fungus known as Pseudogymnoascus destructans, or Pd, which is responsible for causing the deadly white-nose syndrome (WNS) in bats has been found in Minnetonka Cave. The popular Cave, located in beautiful St. Charles Canyon just northwest of Bear Lake, offers a half-mile of fascinating stalactites, stalagmites and banded travertine in nine different rooms. From Memorial Weekend through Labor Day, this Cave sees upward of 50,000 visitors a year. Due to the westward expansion of WNS, the Forest Service implemented restrictions years ago on clothing and items allowed into the cave.

MONTPELIER, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO