Idaho State

June trout stocking schedule for the Southeast Region

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrab your fishing pole, pack the cooler, and don’t forget your fishing license! Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing nearly 25,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at various locations during June. And, check it out, 1000 tiger trout are headed to Montpelier...

IDAHO STATE
IDAHO FALLS, ID
State
Idaho State
MONTPELIER, ID
IDAHO FALLS, ID
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
IDAHO FALLS, ID
WYOMING STATE
BOISE, ID
MONTANA STATE
BOISE, ID

