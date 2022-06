On Saturday, the Cambridges arrived in Wales to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee. Kate Middleton and Prince William walked up to Cardiff Castle with their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, making an adorable family picture in mostly blues. Kate stood out in her well-known bright red Eponine dress coat, which she has worn on other occasions. Charlotte held her hand while wearing a blue peacoat with a Peter Pan collar over a white dress and a pair of Mary Jane flats.

WORLD ・ 3 DAYS AGO