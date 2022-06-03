ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GitLab Issues Security Patch for Critical Account Takeover Vulnerability

By Ravie Lakshmanan
The Hacker News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGitLab has moved to address a critical security flaw in its service that, if successfully exploited, could result in an account takeover. Tracked as CVE-2022-1680, the issue has a CVSS severity score of 9.9 and was discovered internally by the company. The security flaw affects all versions of...

thehackernews.com

