Metolius, OR

Metolius man pleads guilty to criminal mistreatment

By Kiva Hanson
 5 days ago

Duane Hollenbeak sentenced to recovery court in criminal neglect of children

Duane Hollenbeak, 34, pleaded guilty to three counts of felony first-degree criminal mistreatment Thursday, June 2.

The case involves Hollenbeak's neglect of three children, ages 12, 7 and 3. He was arrested after an ongoing investigation of his Metolius residence on April 6.

Court documents describe the home's interior as overflowing with garbage, clutter, dog feces and containing loaded weapons.

According to court document's Hollenbeak was reported to be using methamphetamine at the residence.

As part of his plea, Hollenbeak will enter the Recovery Court program in Jefferson County. Recovery Court is a rigorous court-supervised rehabilitation program that surrounds participants with services to help them break addiction.

As part of the program, Hollenbeak must follow several stipulations, or face up to 40 months in jail. These include stipulations like sober housing, not associating with known drug users, not contacting the children, maintaining a job, and receiving a GED as well as attending residential drug treatment programs.

Hollenbeak is also not allowed to return to the address of the offense, 110 Butte Avenue in Metolius. This supervised probation will last for five years, without the possibility of early release.

If these stipulations are broken, Hollenbeak will serve 120 months in prison.Charges of criminal nonsupport, second degree criminal mistreatment and recklessly endangering another person were dismissed.

Portland Tribune

Resigning Sheriff Heckathorn ponders his future

No longer sheriff, but with years to go before retirement, Heckathorn weighs his options. Two weeks ago Marc Heckathorn planned on serving as Jefferson County Sheriff for the next decade. The May 17 election changed that. Voters chose Deputy Jason Pollock to be the next sheriff. Heckathorn could have completed...
kezi.com

Springfield woman linked to fentanyl overdoses arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A Springfield woman who was on probation for theft and endangering the welfare of a minor is back in custody tonight. Nicole Smith, 20, pleaded guilty to theft and several counts of endangering the welfare of a minor back in April. Police said at the time that teenagers were doing drugs including fentanyl at her apartment.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kptv.com

Human remains found off road in Lane County, deputies say

LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – An investigation is underway after human remains were found off a Lane County road in late May, deputies say. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office revealed on Monday the remains were found May 26 off W. Boundary Road, east of Lowell. The remains were...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kbnd.com

Redmond Man Arrested For Murder

CLOVERDALE, OR -- A Redmond man faces murder, abuse of a corpse and other charges, as the investigation continues into the death of a woman near Sisters. The body of 55-year-old Tina Lynn Klein-Lewis was discovered at a property on Cloverdale Road last Tuesday night. Friday afternoon, a man reported...
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Redmond man, 22, arrested on murder, burglary, other charges in killing of Cloverdale woman

A 22-year-old Redmond man who asked a Sisters-area property owner to call for paramedics Friday afternoon was arrested on second-degree murder and other charges in the killing earlier this week of a 55-year-old Cloverdale woman on her property, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Redmond man, 22, arrested on murder, burglary, other charges in killing of Cloverdale woman appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com

Oregon man gets life sentence for Portland shooting death

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland man who killed another man and wounded two others in a shooting as people left a concert at an indoor arena in Portland has been sentenced to life in prison. Thirty-nine-year-old Robert Jay James received the sentence Friday in Multnomah County Circuit Court...
PORTLAND, OR
