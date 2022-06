In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Ottawa Senators might be willing to run with three goaltenders next season. Meanwhile, could the Vancouver Canucks be working on a big NHL Draft trade, one that would move them up into the top five of the first round? Evander Kane laid in a nasty boarding hit on Nazem Kadri during Game 3. Will Kane be suspended and how long will Kadri be out? Finally, are the Chicago Blackhawks making almost everyone available via trade if the offer is right?

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO