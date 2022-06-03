ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

How to take part in the Harmons Best Dam Bike Ride

By The PLACE
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
 4 days ago

For the past 23 years, Harmons has been supporting Bike MS with a Harmons team taking part in the ride, and separate fundraising efforts in its stores. 2022 is no different. Bob Harmon joined...

www.fox13now.com

utahstories.com

Activities and Events June 2022

June 10-11 Kokopelli Relay. This is a bicycle relay from Moab to St. George. A member of each team must be in the saddle at all times while the rest of the team rests and refuels. With a total distance to 530+ miles over and through some of the most scenic landscapes in Utah, including two national parks, the race starts at Grand County High School, 608 Fourth E St. in Moab and finishes at Unity Park in Ivins, Utah, near St. George. Teams will consist of 4 to 8 cyclists unless otherwise approved. Click here for more information.
MOAB, UT
utahstories.com

Now and Then: Decades of Dive Bars in Utah

When Bruce Corrigan and his wife Debra opened O’Shucks on Main Street in Park City, “I Swear” by All-4-One, Celine Dion’s “The Power of Love” and “The Sign” by Ace of Base were playing on the radio. Pulp Fiction, Dumb & Dumber and Forest Gump were in the theaters. Bill Clinton was president, and we hadn’t yet heard the name Monica Lewinsky. The year was 1994.
PARK CITY, UT
ksl.com

6 can't miss hiking trails in Utah County

This story is sponsored by Explore Utah Valley. Utah can be known for many things, but make no mistake–the outdoors is the bread and butter that makes the Beehive state what it is. Throngs of tourists and new residents are coming to check out the amazing landscapes and mountains, especially in Utah County.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

GALLERY: Thousands converge on downtown for Salt Lake Pride

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — One of the nation's biggest Pride festivals returned this year after a two-year pandemic pause, and thousands turned out for the parade. Salt Lake City Pride on Sunday held it's first official parade since 2019. Spectators ranging in age from babies dressed in rainbow regalia lined the streets downtown as entertainers, organizations, businesses and politicians drove, road, walked and skated by.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Utah mom who ran 5:25 mile at 9 months pregnant hits another milestone

HIGHLAND — First, it was a 5:25 mile at nine months pregnant, followed seven months later with an Olympic trials qualification performance in the 10K, and then becoming the new record holder of the Deseret News Half Marathon. What could possibly top any of those amazing achievements? Well, how...
ABC 4

Music festival happening this weekend in American Fork

Fork Fest, a music and arts festival showcasing Utah’s best artists, will be celebrating their fourth annual show on Jun. 11. The festival will take place at Art Dye Park in American Fork. Presented by The Harrington Center for the Arts, a non-profit organization, the festival will showcase 28 artists either originally from Utah or local to Utah including Ritt Momney, Brandon Robbins and EJ MIchels, who sang an original song on Good Things Utah.
AMERICAN FORK, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

MountainStar Children's brings essential pediatric emergency and critical care closer to home

MountainStar Children's Services is a network of pediatric trained ER teams across all of MountainStar Healthcare's eight Utah hospitals, with pediatric care hubs in Orem and Ogden. MountainStar Children's brings essential pediatric emergency and critical care closer to home for families like yours. This summer MountainStar Children's is turning five...
OREM, UT
KSLTV

Pride Month kicks off with the Utah Pride Parade

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Pride Parade is back and bigger than ever after the pandemic put the celebration on pause for the past three years. The Utah Pride Center made up for lost time with more floats, more people, and a longer route. “To be back is...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
gastronomicslc.com

Salt Lake City restaurant guide

Gastronomic Salt Lake City has been covering the Utah food scene for more more than fifteen years; in that time we’ve sampled 100s of restaurants, perhaps even 1000s if we’re being honest. With all that in depth knowledge we’ve put together the following guides to dining in Salt Lake City and surrounding areas. We recommend you start with our guide to the best of the best, then dig into these details lists.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
washingtonlatest.com

As the Great Salt Lake Dries Up, Utah Faces An ‘Environmental Nuclear Bomb’

SALT LAKE CITY — If the Great Salt Lake, which has already shrunk by two-thirds, continues to dry up, here’s what’s in store:. The lake’s flies and brine shrimp would die off — scientists warn it could start as soon as this summer — threatening the 10 million migratory birds that stop at the lake annually to feed on the tiny creatures. Ski conditions at the resorts above Salt Lake City, a vital source of revenue, would deteriorate. The lucrative extraction of magnesium and other minerals from the lake could stop.
UTAH STATE
KPCW

Silly Sunday returns, vendors enjoy face-to-face interactions

With the Park Silly Sunday Market back for the summer, vendors and visitors Sunday said they were happy to be on Park City Main Street. The first Silly Sunday of this summer brought out dozens of local artists, merchants and food and drink vendors. Thanks to a new liquor license, adult beverages like Bloody Marys were on the menu on lower Main Street.
PARK CITY, UT
ABC4

Utah gas prices hit another record high

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah hit another new record high gas price Tuesday. According to AAA, the Utah average just hit $4.956. Utah drivers say they’re definitely feeling that pain in their wallets, and it’s impacted their budgets and trips. “It’s so much more expensive and it’s painful,” said Deborah Dilley. “I think they’re […]
UTAH STATE
vigourtimes.com

Rockstar Energy founder drops record $39.6M for Utah mansion

This caffeinated beverage bro has bought himself an unprecedentedly expensive home. Billionaire Russell Weiner, who created the drink company Rockstar Energy in 2001, just paid a state record of $39.6 million for a ski pad in Park City, Utah. The seven-bedroom, 10-bathroom, 17,567-square-foot mountain crib is named Monitor’s Rest and...
PARK CITY, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Fried Chicken & sushi restaurants to try

Chase, SLC Foodie, loves sharing his foodie finding and each week he brings us two must-try restaurants!. The Korean BBQ roll is a California roll topped with Korean pork BBQ and served with a side of cucumber salad. The King roll has baked lobster, avocado, and tempura onion inside, and...
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
Axios

3 LGBTQ-owned businesses to support in Salt Lake City

Pride month has arrived, so what better time to acknowledge and support local, queer-friendly businesses. The intrigue: From bookstores to french bakeries, Utah's capital city is home to an array of LGBTQ-owned businesses. Here are a few of my favorites:. 1. Under the Umbrella Bookstore. The local shop features books...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

UTA close to finalizing drastic route changes, but not everyone is on board

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah transit officials regularly adjust service routes and times every few months in an effort to meet the needs of its riders. But drastic changes are on the horizon with proposed alterations set to take effect in August. Struggling to find the labor it needs, the Utah Transit Authority is planning to discontinue 22 routes across its entire system while completely reconfiguring some of its largest routes to address the issue.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Two Utah counties now average more than $5 a gallon for gas

SALT LAKE CITY — Gasoline prices crossed the $5 a gallon benchmark by a fraction of a penny in two southern Utah counties while gas stations in the northern part of the state advertised prices just a penny below that benchmark. KSL found two gas stations in North Ogden...
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

GALLERY: Utahns gather for first day of Pride Fest

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — People gathered in Salt Lake City on Saturday for the first day of Pride Fest. Food trucks, live music, artists and vendors were set up in Washington Square Park for attendees at the event. Roads were closed around the area for the event. More...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

