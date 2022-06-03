How to take part in the Harmons Best Dam Bike Ride

June 10-11 Kokopelli Relay. This is a bicycle relay from Moab to St. George. A member of each team must be in the saddle at all times while the rest of the team rests and refuels. With a total distance to 530+ miles over and through some of the most scenic landscapes in Utah, including two national parks, the race starts at Grand County High School, 608 Fourth E St. in Moab and finishes at Unity Park in Ivins, Utah, near St. George. Teams will consist of 4 to 8 cyclists unless otherwise approved. Click here for more information.

