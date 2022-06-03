ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

FDA advisers to weigh risks and benefits of Novavax's Covid-19 vaccine

By Jacqueline Howard, Nadia Kounang
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
After more than a year with two types of Covid-19 vaccines in use in the United States, another will be up for consideration by the US Food and Drug Administration next...

