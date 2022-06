A TikTok video of a woman claiming she got a skin rash after paddle boarding in a Central Texas lake has gone viral, making many people wonder if the water is safe. In the video, user Reagan Caussey (@doublerighttwix) shows the rash, which is all over her body, and mentions how uncomfortable she is while warning others to be careful. She says the rash appeared after her trip to Lady Bird Lake in Austin.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO