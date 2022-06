A new study published by Small Business Trends takes a look at family-owned businesses across the country. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Annual Business Survey, the article outlines the percentage of family-owned/spouse-owned businesses in all 50 states, and we're happy to report that Iowa did very well. In fact, the Hawkeye State is tied for 5th place for the states with the most family-owned businesses. According to the study, 36.8% of Iowa's businesses are family-owned. Way to go, Iowa!

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO