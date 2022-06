A four-star high school star in Georgia, Deivon Smith played in 24 games and started five times for the Yellow Jackets in his first season after transferring from Mississippi State. The highly athletic point guard averaged 19.7 minutes (17.2 in ACC games), scoring 5.7 points woth 2.0 assists per game. He had three or more assists in nine games and proved to be an excellent rebounder for his position, grabbing a career-high 11 against Wisconsin. The Loganville, Ga., native notched three double-digit scoring games, including season-high 16-point efforts in ACC games against North Carolina and Clemson. He played his most complete game in Tech’s win over Clemson, matching his season high of 16 points while taking eight rebounds and dishing a season-best six assists, making several key plays down the stretch to keep the Tigers at bay.

