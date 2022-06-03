ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Ex-Chelsea defender Alex has heart bypass surgery at age 39

FOX Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAO PAULO (AP) — Former Brazil defender Alex said Friday he heart bypass surgery earlier this week. The 39-year-old retired from the sport in 2016 after a long and successful career playing for...

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 1

