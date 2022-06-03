ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willits, CA

North Coast rail dispute intensifies with competing bids from Skunk Train and coal export company

By ANDREW GRAHAM THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
northbaybusinessjournal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA mysterious Wyoming-based firm believed to be pushing a controversial coal-by-rail export proposal along the Northern California coast has made a new filing with a powerful federal board to advance its bid to seize control over the defunct lines running between Willits and Eureka. The June 1 filing indicated...

www.northbaybusinessjournal.com

northbaybusinessjournal.com

Marin County grand jury urges shift to all-electric new homes, existing appliances to combat greenhouse gases

The Marin County Civil Grand Jury on Monday recommended reducing greenhouse gases by eliminating natural gas as an energy source for new construction, along with the replacement of gas appliances and equipment within existing structures when outdated or nonfunctioning,. Detailing the path toward electrifying the county, the report writers said...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
SFGate

A race over land, sand, water and mud: Calif.’s weirdest race

The Kinetic Grand Championship returned to Humboldt County over Memorial Day weekend in 2022. (Ashley Harrell/SFGATE) Welcome to the Kinetic Grand Championship, a three-day race of human-powered sculptures over 50 miles of land, sand, mud and water. This is where Burning Man meets the Tour de France. The competition kicks off in the central plaza of bohemian college town Arcata, and from there, the sculptures cruise over city streets, up and down coastal sand dunes, through Humboldt Bay and into the frigid and swiftly moving Eel River.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kgoradio.com

Petaluma Bar Will Kick You Out If You’re On The Phone

Put your phone down — and drink up. That’s the rule at Ernie’s Tin Bar in Petaluma, California (near Sonoma) and they take it seriously. A sign greets people at the door: No cellphone use. If you’re caught yapping on your phone, you get a warning. If you buck the hint, you’ll be asked to buy a round for the bar or head on home.
PETALUMA, CA
The Mendocino Voice

First sea urchin fest “UniFest” happening June 17 – 19 on the Mendocino Coast

MENDOCINO Co., 6/5/22 — The Mendocino Coast is home to a wide variety of marine life, and on June 17 – 19, the first annual “UniFest” will celebrate the sea urchins that have taken up residence. Divers have been collecting purple urchins as part of a pilot program in select coastal areas in Mendocino, but what to do with the multitude of urchins has been an ongoing exploration.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Person
Jared Huffman
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Why Napa, Sonoma wineries are hiring top chefs — and why so many became available

A few North Coast wineries with chefs Bricoleur Vineyard: Thomas Bellec Darioush: Sean Massey Ferarri-Carano Vineyards and Winery: Tim Vallery Louis M. Martini Winery and J Vineyards & Winery: Aaron Meneghelli Opus One Winery: Sarah Scott Robert Monday Winery: Jeff Mosher St. Francis Winery & Vineyards: Peter Janiak Theoreum Vineyards: Josh Mitchell Wheeler Farms Winery: Tom Harder.
NAPA, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

How Northern California HR managers are tackling remote vs. in-office workers, mental health support, recruiting in a tight job market

To be in the “people business” these days is to have nimble, insightful and empathic. Hiring patterns are in disarray, with job seekers carrying more power than before. Even current employees consider career changes while employers ponder how much of the workforce needs to be in the office full time, or is hybrid the best way to go.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Sonoma, Marin, Napa, Solano, Mendocino, 8 other California counties move to CDC’s ‘high’ COVID level. Is it mask time again?

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday placed more than a dozen California counties into the “high” community level for COVID-19 danger. Thirteen California counties were placed in the high level: Del Norte, El Dorado, Marin, Mendocino, Monterey, Napa, Placer, San Benito, Santa Clara, Sacramento, Solano, Sonoma and Yolo counties.
kymkemp.com

Garberville Fire Protection District Proposes Annexation of Out-of-Service Areas

Press release from Garberville Fire Protection District Fire Chief, Tim Tietz:. Garberville FPD was originally formed in 1940 and at that time the boundaries of the district were narrowly drawn to include only the town center of Garberville and the old Wallen Ranch area located along the lower part of Alderpoint Road was annexed over 30 years ago. Today, our volunteers respond far beyond the Garberville area and many who receive services from the FPD may not realize they do not live within our boundaries. Given the small size of the Garberville FPD, and the nature of development in southern Humboldt, the Garberville FPD is regularly called to respond outside our district boundaries to Benbow, Sprowel Creek, Garberville Airport/Kimtu Meadows, Bear Canyon, upper Alderpoint Road, and South U.S. 101/Richardson Grove – and we refer to these communities as our “goodwill service area.” Our goodwill service area is currently outside of any local jurisdiction that is responsible for providing community fire protection and rescue services – a jurisdictional “no-man’s-land”. We also regularly provide mutual aid to the Sprowel Creek Volunteer Fire Company (VFC) in the Nielson Ranch area.
GARBERVILLE, CA
KDRV

Doorbell cam catches bear on Trinity County property

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A Trinity County woman who lives on Glen Road discovered that a bear had been getting into her trash cans at 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Barbara Losi told Action News Now that she moved her doorbell camera so that she could see what had been getting into her trash can for the past few weeks.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Santa Rosa Fire Season Now Underway

The Santa Rosa Fire Department announced Monday that fire season is now underway. The announcement is a call to action for those living in the community to do what they can to prevent the spread of fires. Despite the rain over the weekend, NBC Bay Area meteorologists and Santa Rosa...
SANTA ROSA, CA

