Christopher T Wood is the new Artist in Residence at The Pfister. His studio is set up near the lobby, and it is like entering another world. Wood has been creating drawings every day for six years. It’s all part of one massive pataphysical illustration project that he’s been working on. During his time at The Pfister, his daily drawings are inspired by the hotel and the guests that roam there. He even has an old-fashioned typewriter out so that you can write him a poem or note to inspire his work and be a part of this massive art piece. And if you have time, stop by and say hi.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO