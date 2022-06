MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Prosecutors have upgraded the criminal charges for a man accused of discharging a gun that resulted in a woman’s death. Tanner Graap said he walked into a door frame while attempting to put a handgun in his coat’s chest pocket. He told investigators the handgun came forward with his finger on the trigger and fired. Kayla Frank, 28, was sitting in the kitchen and was shot in the back. She died at an area hospital.

MERRILL, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO