Brad Johnson, ‘Always,’ ‘Melrose Place’ actor, dead at 62

Actor dies: Brad Johnson, who appeared with Farrah Fawcett in the 1999 TV movie "Silk Hope," died in February. ( Tony Esparza/CBS via Getty Images)

Actor Brad Johnson, a former rodeo competitor who starred in “Always,” appeared in “Melrose Place” and was a “Marlboro Man,” died Feb. 18, his representative said. He was 62.

Johnson died of complications from COVID-19 in Fort Worth, Texas, his representative, Linda McAlister, told The Hollywood Reporter.

“Brad was a true renaissance man,” the actor’s family wrote in his obituary. “Although he was taken too early, he lived life to the fullest and taught his children to do the same.”

Johnson was best known for his role as Ted Baker in the 1989 romantic drama “Always,” starring alongside Holly Hunter and Richard Dreyfuss, according to IMDb.com.

Johnson played a bombardier in the 1991 movie, “Flight of the Intruder” and as a soldier under the command of Theodore Roosevelt in the 1997 miniseries “Rough Riders,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. He also appeared as Rayford Steele in three “Left Behind” movies, according to the entertainment website.

He also appeared in five episodes of “Melrose Place” in 1996 as Dr. Dominick O’Malley, according to IMDb.com.

Johnson also portrayed the title character in the 1993 miniseries “Ned Blessing: The Story of My Life and Times” and reprised the role in the 1995 film “Lone Justice 2″ and “Lone Justice: Showdown at Plum Creek” the following year.

He also appeared with Farrah Fawcett in the 1999 made-for-television movie, “Silk Hope.”

Born Oct. 24, 1959, in Tucson, Arizona, Johnson competed on the rodeo circuit in 1984, according to his obituary. He was discovered in Wyoming by a casting director looking for cowboys to star in a beer commercial, Entertainment Weekly reported.

That led to his role as a Marlboro man and modeling jobs for Calvin Klein before he landed his first role during a 1986 episode of “Dallas,” the entertainment website reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group