ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

‘Tiger King’ star ‘Doc’ Antle booked into South Carolina jail

By Nexstar Media Wire, Steve Roth, Braley Dodson, Sallie Walkup, Kevin Accettulla
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JAg50_0g04OoHP00

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. ( WBTW ) — “Tiger King” star Bhagavan “Doc” Antle has been arrested in South Carolina, according to jail records.

Antle, 62, who does not have charges listed, was booked Friday at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center at about 5:40 p.m. by the FBI, according to jail records.

Authorities didn’t immediately explain why he was arrested. Kevin Wheeler with the FBI told Nexstar’s WBTW that he didn’t have any details to provide at this time, but confirmed he was arrested Friday. TMZ reports that, according to a source close to the investigation, the charges are related to alleged money laundering.

Antle owns Myrtle Beach Safari in Horry County. He told WBTW in December that allegations made against him in “Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story” were “absolutely false.”

California court says bees are fish

Information in the documentary accused him of having a sexual relationship with multiple minors while he was an adult — as well as forging the signature of a 15-year-old’s father so they could be legally married. He was also accused of physically abusing women and using deceptive financial practices as it relates to a fundraising organization.

In the docuseries, allegations are made about how money that Antle has raised for the Rare Species Fund has been spent and whether much of the money goes back into his pocket. The Myrtle Beach Safari website says the fund was established in 1983 and “is a grassroots organization that provides financial support and practical training to wildlife conservation initiatives in situ.” The website goes on to say that fund’s support has primarily focused on projects in South America, Africa and Thailand.

One woman referred to Antle on the show as the “ Harvey Weinstein of the animal training business”. The T.I.G.E.R.S. facility at Barefoot Landing was also mentioned several times in the new docuseries.

In January, Antle waived his right to appear in court on various wildlife trafficking charges stemming from an investigation tied to a Virginia animal park . His trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 31. His motions to dismiss the charges have been denied.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

FBI warns businesses in Georgia, 7 other states of scheme using stolen credit card numbers

The FBI in North Carolina is warning businesses in eight states about a scheme in which people are using stolen credit card numbers to make large purchases by telephone. A news release from the agency’s Charlotte Division on Monday says victims have been targeted in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Alabama, Florida, West Virginia, and Kentucky.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
State
California State
State
Virginia State
County
Horry County, SC
Horry County, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
WDTV

FBI warns of fraud scheme with victims in West Virginia

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The FBI Division in Charlotte is warning businesses about a fraud scheme with victims in 8 states, including West Virginia. In the scheme, officials say fraudsters use stolen credit card numbers to make large purchases over the phone. So far in 2022, more than 100 businesses...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doc Antle
Person
Harvey Weinstein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South America#Nexstar#Tiger King#Fbi#Wbtw#Tmz#Myrtle Beach Safari#The Rare Species Fund
country1037fm.com

Video Captures A North Carolina Trooper Praying With Someone During Traffic Stop

A North Carolina State Trooper “caught on camera” praying during a traffic stop. But this wasn’t just any traffic stop or just any Trooper. Dr. Ashlye V Wilkerson of Columbia was traveling back from Durham where her father had been receiving treatments for stage four colon cancer. They were in the car having one of their jam session when a blue light and a siren appears in the rear view mirror.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
South Ameriica
Country
Thailand
WRAL News

NC's lieutenant governor: 'We are called to be led by men,' not women

Christians are “called to be led by men,” North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson told a Charlotte area church congregation last month. The comments, archived online by the church, were part of an extended critique of the social justice movement, with Robinson urging men to “put on the whole armor of God” and “take the head of your enemy in God’s name.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Carolina

1 dead, 2 airlifted following head-on crash in South Carolina

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers announced that one person died following a crash on Saturday night. Troopers said the crash happened at around 7:25 p.m. along Highway 121. According to troopers, the driver of a Kia was traveling along Highway 121 when they crossed...
ACCIDENTS
WSOC Charlotte

South Carolina animal rescue CEO arrested after 30 dead animals allegedly found in her home

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina animal rescue director has been arrested after 30 dead animals were allegedly found in her home. WIS says Caroline Dawn Pennington, 47, who is the CEO and director of the nonprofit animal rescue, GROWL, was arrested by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department for animal abuse after 30 animals were allegedly found dead in cages and crates.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

42K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy