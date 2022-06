Chelsea have told Romelu Lukaku that he will be allowed to join Internazionale on loan if the deal makes sense financially. Lukaku is desperate to return to Inter after falling out of favour at Chelsea, who broke their transfer record when they bought the forward for £97.5m last summer, and there is a desire from all parties for the move to go through. Thomas Tuchel has no intention of standing in the Belgian’s way and talks between the clubs are under way.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 16 MINUTES AGO