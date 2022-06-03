ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

2022 Memorial Tournament Saturday tee times, TV and streaming info

By Riley Hamel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=488P0Z_0g04H6yH00
Photo by Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

It’s time for the weekend at Jack’s place.

After two rounds of play at Muirfield Village, Cameron Smith brings a one-shot lead into moving day at The Memorial Tournament. The Aussie had this to say after his round: “I think my game’s in a good spot. There’s no reason why I shouldn’t be. I’m playing some of the best golf of my life, and I feel I’m getting more consistent with the longer stuff. So just looking forward to everything coming up.”

K.H Lee and Davis Riley are one back of Smith, while five players, including Cameron Young, are two back at 6 under.

Muirfield Village is a par-72 track measuring 7,533 yards. Here’s everything you need to know for the third round of the 2022 Memorial Tournament. All times ET.

Memorial: Leaderboard | PGA Tour streaming on ESPN+

Saturday tee times

Tee time Players

7:35 a.m.

Lucas Herbert, Chan Kim

7:45 a.m.

Ryan Moore, Adam Scott

7:55 a.m.

Aaron Rai, Adam Schenk

8:05 a.m.

David Lingmerth, Kramer Hickok

8:15 a.m.

J.T. Poston, Brandt Snedeker

8:25 a.m.

Lanto Griffin, Patrick Reed

8:35 a.m.

Garrick Higgo, Cam Davis

8:45 a.m.

Martin Laird, Jason Day

9:00 a.m.

Troy Merritt, Lucas Glover

9:10 a.m.

Brendan Steele, Camilo Villegas

9:20 a.m.

Doug Ghim, Matt Kuchar

9:30 a.m.

Keegan Bradley, Mito Pereira

9:40 a.m.

Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler

9:50 a.m.

Adam Hadwin, Pat Perez

10:00 a.m.

C.T. Pan, Wyndham Clark

10:10 a.m.

Emiliano Grillo, Viktor Hovland

10:25 a.m.

Max Homa, Adam Svensson

10:35 a.m.

Brian Harman, Charles Howell III

10:45 a.m.

Si Woo Kim, Chris Kirk

10:55 a.m.

Xander Schauffele, Carlos Ortiz

11:05 a.m.

Sahith Theegala, Cameron Tringale

11:15 a.m.

Daniel Berger, Joel Dahmen

11:25 a.m.

Jon Rahm, Corey Conners

11:40 a.m.

Will Zalatoris, Beau Hossler

11:50 a.m.

Abraham Ancer, Patrick Cantlay

12:00 p.m.

David Lipsky, Sepp Straka

12:10 p.m.

Matthew NeSmith, Shane Lowry

12:20 p.m.

Brandon Wu, Joaquin Niemann

12:30 p.m.

Mackenzie Hughes, Sungjae Im

12:40 p.m.

Francesco Molinari, Keith Mitchell

12:55 p.m.

Aaron Wise, Rory McIlroy

1:05 p.m.

Luke List, Billy Horschel

1:15 p.m.

Cameron Young, Jhonattan Vegas

1:25 p.m.

K.H. Lee, Davis Riley

1:35 p.m.

Cameron Smith, Denny McCarthy

TV, streaming, radio information

You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. ESPN+ is the exclusive home for PGA Tour Live streaming. All times Eastern.

Saturday, June 4th

TV

Golf Channel: 12:30-2:30 p.m.

CBS:

2:30-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday, June 5th

TV

Golf Channel: 12:30-2:30 p.m.

CBS:

2:30-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

We recommend interesting sports viewing and streaming opportunities. If you sign up to a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.

Comments / 0

Related
Golf Digest

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 Memorial Tournament

Billy Horschel carried a five-shot advantage over Aaron Wise and Cameron Smith heading into the final round of the Memorial Tournament on Sunday at Muirfield Village. But while that sounded like it meant things were essentially over, perhaps you hadn’t been paying attention to recent history in which no lead has appeared entirely safe and a large comeback has never been out of the question.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Memorial Tournament prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at Jack Nicklaus' Muirfield Village

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks. Just ask this week’s winner, Billy Horschel. The 35-year-old Floridian claimed his seventh PGA Tour win and first of the year at the 2022 Memorial Tournament at Jack Nicklaus’ Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, with a four-shot win over Aaron Wise. Horschel made just four bogeys over his four rounds, with three coming in the final round and one in the first round.
DUBLIN, OH
Golf Digest

U.S. Open Final Qualifying 2022: Who's in, who's out and everything you need to know from 'Golf's Longest Day'

Nine locations, 12 courses, 36 holes (at least), 49 invitations to The Country Club in the balance. The USGA likes to describe the Monday prior to U.S. Open week—when it contests the nine remaining Final Qualifying events around the country (with one stop also in Canada)—as “Golf’s Longest Day.” The saying is a bit cliché, but it’s not at all off base.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Report: Phil Mickelson and Fowler commit to LIV Golf Invitational Series

Both Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler have decided to commit their futures to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series, the Golf Channel have reported. According to the golf reporter Rich Lerner, both Lefty and Fowler will "imminently" be heading to the LIV Golf Invitational Series which is due to kick off this Thursday at Centurion Club in St Albans.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Streaming#Live Tv#Aussie#Espn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Greg Norman suggests Rory McIlroy has been 'brainwashed,' Jack Nicklaus is a 'hypocrite,' Tiger Woods was offered 'high nine digits' by Saudi-backed LIV Golf

Greg Norman, the public face of the breakaway LIV Golf series, says the executives and agents who currently run golf “are conspiring against LIV to protect an antiquated system that prevents golfers from realizing their own power and worth amid a global movement of athlete empowerment.”. In a story...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Roundtable: On Phil Mickelson's jump to LIV Golf and his possible exit from the PGA Tour

Phil Mickelson was announced as the final man in the field for the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational event in London this week. In a sense the decision was far from shocking; Mickelson has long made his flirtation with the Saudi-backed league known, to the point where his comments about said league—highlighted by a Fire Pit Collective report that he hired lawyers to draw up LIV Golf’s operating charter—led to a three-month sabbatical from the tour. Still, Monday’s announcement turned the theoretical into reality, and that reality has very real consequences to Mickelson and the sport.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

118K+
Followers
162K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy