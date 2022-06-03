2022 Memorial Tournament Saturday tee times, TV and streaming info

Photo by Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

It’s time for the weekend at Jack’s place.

After two rounds of play at Muirfield Village, Cameron Smith brings a one-shot lead into moving day at The Memorial Tournament. The Aussie had this to say after his round: “I think my game’s in a good spot. There’s no reason why I shouldn’t be. I’m playing some of the best golf of my life, and I feel I’m getting more consistent with the longer stuff. So just looking forward to everything coming up.”

K.H Lee and Davis Riley are one back of Smith, while five players, including Cameron Young, are two back at 6 under.

Muirfield Village is a par-72 track measuring 7,533 yards. Here’s everything you need to know for the third round of the 2022 Memorial Tournament. All times ET.

Memorial: Leaderboard | PGA Tour streaming on ESPN+

Saturday tee times

Tee time Players

7:35 a.m.

Lucas Herbert, Chan Kim

7:45 a.m.

Ryan Moore, Adam Scott

7:55 a.m.

Aaron Rai, Adam Schenk

8:05 a.m.

David Lingmerth, Kramer Hickok

8:15 a.m.

J.T. Poston, Brandt Snedeker

8:25 a.m.

Lanto Griffin, Patrick Reed

8:35 a.m.

Garrick Higgo, Cam Davis

8:45 a.m.

Martin Laird, Jason Day

9:00 a.m.

Troy Merritt, Lucas Glover

9:10 a.m.

Brendan Steele, Camilo Villegas

9:20 a.m.

Doug Ghim, Matt Kuchar

9:30 a.m.

Keegan Bradley, Mito Pereira

9:40 a.m.

Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler

9:50 a.m.

Adam Hadwin, Pat Perez

10:00 a.m.

C.T. Pan, Wyndham Clark

10:10 a.m.

Emiliano Grillo, Viktor Hovland

10:25 a.m.

Max Homa, Adam Svensson

10:35 a.m.

Brian Harman, Charles Howell III

10:45 a.m.

Si Woo Kim, Chris Kirk

10:55 a.m.

Xander Schauffele, Carlos Ortiz

11:05 a.m.

Sahith Theegala, Cameron Tringale

11:15 a.m.

Daniel Berger, Joel Dahmen

11:25 a.m.

Jon Rahm, Corey Conners

11:40 a.m.

Will Zalatoris, Beau Hossler

11:50 a.m.

Abraham Ancer, Patrick Cantlay

12:00 p.m.

David Lipsky, Sepp Straka

12:10 p.m.

Matthew NeSmith, Shane Lowry

12:20 p.m.

Brandon Wu, Joaquin Niemann

12:30 p.m.

Mackenzie Hughes, Sungjae Im

12:40 p.m.

Francesco Molinari, Keith Mitchell

12:55 p.m.

Aaron Wise, Rory McIlroy

1:05 p.m.

Luke List, Billy Horschel

1:15 p.m.

Cameron Young, Jhonattan Vegas

1:25 p.m.

K.H. Lee, Davis Riley

1:35 p.m.

Cameron Smith, Denny McCarthy

TV, streaming, radio information

You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. ESPN+ is the exclusive home for PGA Tour Live streaming. All times Eastern.

Saturday, June 4th

TV

Golf Channel: 12:30-2:30 p.m.

CBS:

2:30-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday, June 5th

TV

Golf Channel: 12:30-2:30 p.m.

CBS:

2:30-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

We recommend interesting sports viewing and streaming opportunities. If you sign up to a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.