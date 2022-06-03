ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

The Memorial Tournament: Bryson DeChambeau among notable names to miss the cut at Jack's place

By Steve DiMeglio
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34ahYm_0g04GMTV00
Photo by Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

DUBLIN, Ohio – It doesn’t feel good to miss the cut at a tournament like The Memorial. Yes, it never feels good to miss a cut, but the place that Jack Nicklaus built is different.

When leaving the property after 36 holes, players see in the rearview tournament host Nicklaus, the pristine course at Muirfield Village Golf Club, top-flight player dining and practice facilities, and, of course, the famous milkshakes.

But not everyone can make the cut and many have to take that dreaded drive.

The top 65 and ties from the field of 120 – lowered by Hideki Matsuyama’s disqualification in the first round for using a non-conforming club and the withdrawal of Chad Ramey – made it to the weekend.

The cut fell at 2-over-par 146.

In all, 70 players will play two more days to try and win one of the game’s most coveted titles.

Making the cut on the number were major champions Adam Scott (70-76) and Patrick Reed (76-70).

Here’s who do not have a weekend tee time at Muirfield Village.

Memorial: PGA Tour streaming on ESPN+

Bryson DeChambeau

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U7MqA_0g04GMTV00
Bryson DeChambeau walks to the ninth green during the second round of the Memorial Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Playing on the PGA Tour for the first time in 55 days as he battled wrist and hand injuries and finally opted in – his last action came when he missed the cut in the Masters in April – DeChambeau was understandably rusty and unsurprisingly disappointed in his play. In rounds of 76-77, he made nearly three times as many bogeys or worse (11) than he did birdies (4).

But DeChambeau left Jack’s Place on a positive note, knowing this was a stepping stone into his future and the U.S. Open in two weeks (he won the U.S. Open in 2020). He knows he has a lot of work to do to get back to the way he was playing from 2018-2020. And he’s eager to put in the work. After signing his card, he hit balls on the range for three hours.

Collin Morikawa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yScB5_0g04GMTV00
Collin Morikawa watches play from the ninth fairway during the second round of the Memorial Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

The world No. 4 and two-time major champion hasn’t been himself inside the ropes for four starts now, with finishes of T-26 in the RBC Heritage, T-55 in the PGA Championship, T-40 in the Charles Schwab Challenge and the MC. He’s been battling chipping woes. After an acceptable 71 in the first round, Morikawa stumbled in the second round to a 77. A three-putt from 45 feet on his penultimate hole doomed his chances.

Harris English

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vEXv5_0g04GMTV00
Harris English plays a shot during a practice round prior to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 01, 2022, in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Playing for the first time on the PGA Tour in 137 days as he dealt with an injured hip that eventually required surgery – his last action was a tie for 55th in the Sony Open in January – Harris English looked like a man that needs work after rounds of 77-77. But now he’s healthy enough to put in that work and is eager to do so.

Gary Woodland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xbBSL_0g04GMTV00
Gary Woodland hits his tee shot on the 7th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

For a man with so much firepower, Gary Woodland, the 2019 U.S. Open champion, made just four birdies in 36 holes. The nine bogeys he made did him in during rounds of 73-76. After back-to-back ties for fifth in the Honda Classic and Arnold Palmer Invitational, Woodland has now missed five cuts in nine starts.

Matt Fitzpatrick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q6Ns4_0g04GMTV00
Matt Fitzpatrick plays his shot on the ninth fairway during the second round of the Memorial Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

The Englishman, who finished third in The Memorial in 2020, was coming off a tie for second in the Wells Fargo Championship and a tie for fifth in the PGA Championship. But the world No. 15 couldn’t overcome seven bogeys and his rounds of 74-73 sent him packing.

LIV Golf Invitational Series players

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j263Y_0g04GMTV00
Hudson Swafford plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 02, 2022, in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The four players in the field that are playing next week in London in the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series all missed the cut – Hudson Swafford (76-75), Jediah Morgan (76-81), Matt Jones (75-74) and James Piot (75-78).

Comments / 1

Related
Golf.com

Jack Nicklaus and Nick Faldo disagree — over a key piece of course management

Nick Faldo says you should. (And he says he was told to do so by Ben Hogan.) Jack Nicklaus says you shouldn’t. Whom to trust over whether or not you should aim your ball at trouble? Good question. Faldo’s a six-time major champ; Nicklaus an 18-timer (and Hogan won nine). Ultimately, the decision likely comes down to some combination of personal preference, risk management and situation. But the back-and-forth between Faldo and Nicklaus, during CBS’ broadcast of Saturday’s third round of the Memorial, may persuade.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 Memorial Tournament

Billy Horschel carried a five-shot advantage over Aaron Wise and Cameron Smith heading into the final round of the Memorial Tournament on Sunday at Muirfield Village. But while that sounded like it meant things were essentially over, perhaps you hadn’t been paying attention to recent history in which no lead has appeared entirely safe and a large comeback has never been out of the question.
GOLF
The Spun

Greg Norman Speaks Out On Jack Nicklaus: Golf World Reacts

Jack Nicklaus recently made headlines when he claimed he turned down a roughly $100 million offer to head up the new LIV Golf Tour. Greg Norman, who's leading the new Saudi-backed tour, recently spoke out against Nicklaus. While Nicklaus and Norman were once close, that is not the case anymore.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
The Spun

Greg Norman Reveals Absurd Offer Made To Tiger Woods

The LIV Golf Invitational made a big splash when announcing Dustin Johnson among the field for its first competition. According to Greg Norman, the controversial new league aimed even higher. Norman, the CEO of the Saudi Arabia-funded golf series, told The Washington Post's Kent Babb that Tiger Woods rejected a...
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Tiger Woods’ girlfriend Erica Herman

Tiger Woods is arguably the GOAT of golf. Other than holding tens of records on the PGA Tour, Tiger has also won 15 major championships during his legendary career, already earning an induction to the World Golf Hall of Fame. While Woods has rejuvenated his career over the last few years, he has had a supportive partner by his side. dominated the world of golf, he has had a supportive partner by his side. Let’s get to know Tiger Woods’ girlfriend, Erica Herman.
ORLANDO, FL
The Spun

Tiger Woods Reveals If He's Reached Out To Phil Mickelson

The PGA Championship will receive a major infusion of star power with Tiger Woods competing. However, Phil Mickelson won't be at Southern Hills Country Club to defend his 2021 victory. Mickelson, who hasn't participated in a PGA Tour event since January, withdrew from the tournament field on Friday. His status...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Nicklaus
golfmagic.com

Golf legend Jack Nicklaus sued by Nicklaus Companies

18-time major winning legend Jack Nicklaus is being sued by Nicklaus Companies for breach of contract, tortious interference and breach of fiduciary duty. As reported by Sports Illustrated, a complaint was filed by Nicklaus Companies to the Supreme Court against the Golden Bear on May 13. According to the complaint,...
ECONOMY
Popculture

Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren: What to Remember

Tiger Woods is undoubtedly one of the greatest athletes to ever live. He has been a member of the PGA tour for over 25 years and has won the PGA Tournament four times. Additionally, Woods has won the Masters Tournament five times and is an inductee of the World Golf Hall of Fame. Still, it is his rollercoaster relationship with ex-wife Elin Nordegren that has captivated so many people.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Tournament#Golf World#Espn Bryson Dechambeau#The Pga Tour
golfmagic.com

Report: Phil Mickelson and Fowler commit to LIV Golf Invitational Series

Both Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler have decided to commit their futures to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series, the Golf Channel have reported. According to the golf reporter Rich Lerner, both Lefty and Fowler will "imminently" be heading to the LIV Golf Invitational Series which is due to kick off this Thursday at Centurion Club in St Albans.
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Reacts To The Phil Mickelson Decision

Paige Spiranac had some choice words for Phil Mickelson after he announced that he'd be joining the LIV Tour. Rumors were swirling on Monday that Mickelson had made his decision to play on that tour after he went dark for several months. He then released a statement after the reports came out confirming that those rumors were true.
GOLF
Golf.com

‘It became reckless’: Phil Mickelson opens up on gambling addiction, break from golf

Phil Mickelson’s months-long absence from the public eye left a vacuum that was quickly filled with stories and speculation. There were excerpts from Alan Shipnuck’s biography of Mickelson that revealed Mickelson’s mixed feelings about the Saudis backing the LIV League. Soon thereafter, there were references to massive gambling losses. The excerpts fueled the absence, and the absence fueled the speculation, and over time, as Mickelson missed the Masters and then his title defense at the PGA, we started to wonder what was really going on.
GAMBLING
The Spun

Tiger Woods Rejected Major Offer: Golf World Reacts

Saudi-backed LIV Golf has poached some big names from the PGA Tour, but apparently could not land Tiger Woods. It reportedly wasn't for lack of trying. Golf legend Greg Norman, who is aligned with LIV Golf, says that the fledgling league offered Woods hundreds of millions of dollars to jump ship, but Tiger wouldn't budge.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
GolfWRX

‘You won’t be missed’ – Pro rips Kevin Na over PGA Tour resignation

The ongoing feud between Kevin Na and Grayson Murray continues. Back in January Murray replied to a tweet from Golf Channel’s Chantel McCabe. In the tweet, McCabe wrote: “Kevin Na walking in putts does not get old.” Murray replied to the tweet, commenting on Na’s slow play: “Kevin Na taking 3 minutes to putt them does get old.” Na retorted: “U missing the cut is getting old!”
GOLF
Golf Digest

Roundtable: On Phil Mickelson's jump to LIV Golf and his possible exit from the PGA Tour

Phil Mickelson was announced as the final man in the field for the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational event in London this week. In a sense the decision was far from shocking; Mickelson has long made his flirtation with the Saudi-backed league known, to the point where his comments about said league—highlighted by a Fire Pit Collective report that he hired lawyers to draw up LIV Golf’s operating charter—led to a three-month sabbatical from the tour. Still, Monday’s announcement turned the theoretical into reality, and that reality has very real consequences to Mickelson and the sport.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

118K+
Followers
162K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy