The Memorial Tournament: Bryson DeChambeau among notable names to miss the cut at Jack's place

DUBLIN, Ohio – It doesn’t feel good to miss the cut at a tournament like The Memorial. Yes, it never feels good to miss a cut, but the place that Jack Nicklaus built is different.

When leaving the property after 36 holes, players see in the rearview tournament host Nicklaus, the pristine course at Muirfield Village Golf Club, top-flight player dining and practice facilities, and, of course, the famous milkshakes.

But not everyone can make the cut and many have to take that dreaded drive.

The top 65 and ties from the field of 120 – lowered by Hideki Matsuyama’s disqualification in the first round for using a non-conforming club and the withdrawal of Chad Ramey – made it to the weekend.

The cut fell at 2-over-par 146.

In all, 70 players will play two more days to try and win one of the game’s most coveted titles.

Making the cut on the number were major champions Adam Scott (70-76) and Patrick Reed (76-70).

Here’s who do not have a weekend tee time at Muirfield Village.

Bryson DeChambeau

Playing on the PGA Tour for the first time in 55 days as he battled wrist and hand injuries and finally opted in – his last action came when he missed the cut in the Masters in April – DeChambeau was understandably rusty and unsurprisingly disappointed in his play. In rounds of 76-77, he made nearly three times as many bogeys or worse (11) than he did birdies (4).

But DeChambeau left Jack’s Place on a positive note, knowing this was a stepping stone into his future and the U.S. Open in two weeks (he won the U.S. Open in 2020). He knows he has a lot of work to do to get back to the way he was playing from 2018-2020. And he’s eager to put in the work. After signing his card, he hit balls on the range for three hours.

Collin Morikawa

The world No. 4 and two-time major champion hasn’t been himself inside the ropes for four starts now, with finishes of T-26 in the RBC Heritage, T-55 in the PGA Championship, T-40 in the Charles Schwab Challenge and the MC. He’s been battling chipping woes. After an acceptable 71 in the first round, Morikawa stumbled in the second round to a 77. A three-putt from 45 feet on his penultimate hole doomed his chances.

Harris English

Playing for the first time on the PGA Tour in 137 days as he dealt with an injured hip that eventually required surgery – his last action was a tie for 55th in the Sony Open in January – Harris English looked like a man that needs work after rounds of 77-77. But now he’s healthy enough to put in that work and is eager to do so.

Gary Woodland

For a man with so much firepower, Gary Woodland, the 2019 U.S. Open champion, made just four birdies in 36 holes. The nine bogeys he made did him in during rounds of 73-76. After back-to-back ties for fifth in the Honda Classic and Arnold Palmer Invitational, Woodland has now missed five cuts in nine starts.

Matt Fitzpatrick

The Englishman, who finished third in The Memorial in 2020, was coming off a tie for second in the Wells Fargo Championship and a tie for fifth in the PGA Championship. But the world No. 15 couldn’t overcome seven bogeys and his rounds of 74-73 sent him packing.

LIV Golf Invitational Series players

The four players in the field that are playing next week in London in the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series all missed the cut – Hudson Swafford (76-75), Jediah Morgan (76-81), Matt Jones (75-74) and James Piot (75-78).