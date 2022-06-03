ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona business and owner convicted in Utah of lying to get government contracts worth millions

By Deseret Digital Media
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY — A federal jury in Utah found the owner of an Arizona business and the business itself guilty of making false claims to the government in order to obtain a $99 million contract. Whitney McBride, 41, of Queen Creek, Arizona, was found guilty Wednesday of...

