West Palm Beach, FL

Woman wanted for cashing bad check at credit union

By Lenny Cohen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman went into a local credit union and didn’t gave the teller her personal...

Man wanted for 15 burglaries in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police have identified a suspect in more than a dozen burglaries in Port St. Lucie. The burglaries happened in a two-month span starting in March. Police said the burglar made off with cash, credit cards, wallets, and a .45 caliber handgun. The investigation...
PORT ST. LUCIE, FL
PSLPD Detectives Obtain Arrest Warrants for Suspect Responsible for 15 Auto Burglaries

PSLPD Detectives Obtain Arrest Warrants for Suspect Responsible for 15 Auto Burglaries. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- Between March and April of this year, PSLPD received a rash of auto burglaries in the southwest region of the city. Cash, credit cards, a .45 caliber handgun, and wallets were reported stolen. Detectives conducted a thorough investigation and identified the suspect as 32-year-old, Jake Alexander.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Suspect who terrorized women as 'pillowcase rapist' identified in Broward County

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — The man believed to be behind a series of rapes in the 80s is in custody. Robert Koehler, 62, has been dubbed the "pillowcase rapist." "In June 1984, a woman living in an apartment in Pompano Beach endured a sudden, cruel and violent attack in the sanctity of her home. She was brutally raped at knifepoint by a man who broke into her apartment. After decades of wondering if the man who violated her would face justice, she now knows that he will, thanks to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Unit," said the sheriff's office.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Caretaker Embezzled Seniors’ Money To Pay For Tamarac Home

A Broward County caretaker has pleaded guilty to federal crimes after admitting she stole money from a senior couple to put a down payment on a new house in Tamarac, court records show. Sherri Lynn Smith, 52, also used some of the approximately $300,000 she embezzled from the victims’ bank...
TAMARAC, FL
Woman with autism missing in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman in West Palm Beach. 23-year-old Nickysha Denis, who has autism, walked away from her group home overnight, according to police. The home is located on Hiltonia Circle in northern...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
West Palm Beach PD needs help IDing suspect who made online threats

WEST PALM BEACH – The West Palm Beach Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a gun-wielding suspect who made an online video threatening to shoot people at a public event.The suspect, who appears to be between 15 and 25 years old, has medium-length dreads and was wearing a red and black long-sleeve shirt that zips up. As a result of the threat, West Palm Beach PD is "maintaining an appropriate response of uniformed and plainclothes officers and SWAT team members at the Pride on the Block event in downtown to ensure the safety of everyone."On top of that, detectives with the department's Strategic Intelligence Center have been in contact with local, state, federal and international agencies to gather more info on the suspect. If you recognize him, call the West Palm Beach Police Department at (561) 822-1900.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Chase Ends With Arrest of Two Men on Drug and Gun Charges

Indian River County - Monday June 6, 2022: The Indian River County Sheriffs arrested two men who led them on a chase along U.S. #1 and Indian River Boulevard in the wee hours of Friday morning. Willie Robinson and Jacobi King have been jailed without bond on multiple charges, according...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
Police: Miramar homeowner’s relative shoots, kills uninvited guest

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar police are investigating a fatal shooting at a home in the city, officials said Monday. Police said the shooting happened late Monday morning at a house on Southwest 144th Terrace in the city’s Windsor Palms neighborhood. Sky 10 flew over the scene just before...
MIRAMAR, FL
Man Hospitalized After Overnight Shooting in Oakland Park: BSO

Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Oakland Park that landed one man in the hospital. Broward Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the scene near the 3800 block of North Andrews Avenue just before 2 a.m. after reports of a shooting in the area. Deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue...
OAKLAND PARK, FL

