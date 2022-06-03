Woman wanted for cashing bad check at credit union

WEST PALM BEACH – The West Palm Beach Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a gun-wielding suspect who made an online video threatening to shoot people at a public event.The suspect, who appears to be between 15 and 25 years old, has medium-length dreads and was wearing a red and black long-sleeve shirt that zips up. As a result of the threat, West Palm Beach PD is "maintaining an appropriate response of uniformed and plainclothes officers and SWAT team members at the Pride on the Block event in downtown to ensure the safety of everyone."On top of that, detectives with the department's Strategic Intelligence Center have been in contact with local, state, federal and international agencies to gather more info on the suspect. If you recognize him, call the West Palm Beach Police Department at (561) 822-1900.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO