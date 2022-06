DUBLIN, Ohio – Billy Horschel does not idle well. He walks fast, talks fast, plays fast and is one to get, well, angry fast. His middle name could be Impatient. Or Fidgety. Always been that way for the veteran. From time to time, he’s overcome his lack of easing off the pedal and won six PGA Tour titles. But for some time now, his team has urged him on many occasions to slow his roll.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO