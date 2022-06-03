ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

Merced County Fair Is ‘Back & Bigger Than Ever’

By The Merced County Times
mercedcountytimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe start of the Merced County Fair on Wednesday, June 8, will mark the return of one of this region’s largest and most beloved community events that was sorely missed during the last two pandemic years. It’s a celebratory sign, if...

mercedcountytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Evie M.

Would you visit the ghosts of the beautiful and terrifying McHenry Mansion in Modesto, CA?

the McHenry Mansion in Modesto, CAValente Quintero Castro on Wikimediacommons Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 License. I miss living in California. I miss my home in Atwater, growing up in the Central Valley with so much at your fingertips, and this was in the "middle of nowhere". I've been thinking of home a lot, including all the amazing stories and strange happenings I was oblivious to as a kid, with some happening in the next town over. I lived only an hour from Modesto, which means it became a regular place to visit (their mall was sooo much better than ours) and still I had no idea such a historic place like the beautiful (and allegedly haunted) McHenry Mansion even existed. But now I do. And it's quite the story.
MODESTO, CA
thesungazette.com

Visalia Chamber names Man, Woman of the Year

VISALIA – A community is a network of relationships strengthened by the commitment of its members to each other. It’s about serving customers who support local business, caring for patients who care for others, and helping others who may be unable to help themselves. For more than six...
VISALIA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Merced County, CA
City
Merced, CA
Local
California Government
Merced County, CA
Government
ModestoView

FamilyView: VanderHelm Farms You-Pick Blueberries and Tractor Rides

FamilyView: VanderHelm Farms You-Pick Blueberries and Tractor Rides. VanderHelm Farms is open for the season! Just in time for summer break. An afternoon at VanderHelm is a great way to have fun, teach your kids about our local agriculture and eat healthy, too. The farm has blueberries, strawberries, peaches, apriums and zucchini. It’s really fun to walk through to see all the different kinds of fruit and how it grows. Let your kids pick what they like and let them enjoy everything our valley has to offer. We grow so many things right here in our valley. Our climate is perfect to grow nearly everything, and agriculture is a huge industry. Our littles may just grow up to be farmers, equipment mechanics, soil testers, or farm accountants if they prefer to work indoors. A day at VanderHelm could instil a love for agriculture that a day in the classroom could never do. There is a playground on-site for littles too, with a teeter-totter, swings, sandbox and a GIANT tractor to play on. Farther down the farm is a mini-playground near the strawberries with different sized tires and slides to help your littles get their wiggles out mid-picking. Pack a lunch and enjoy it under the shade on one of the many available picnic tables!
MODESTO, CA
ModestoView

Legend of the Cruise: Dan Vierra

Dan grew up on a dairy east of Turlock and attended Our Lady of Mercy High School in Merced. One of his earliest memories was receiving his first car – a pedal car – at age four. Since then he’s owned Studebakers, Pontiacs, Chryslers, Corvairs, Camaros, Corvettes, and Fords.
MODESTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Carnival Rides#The Merced County Fair#The Dignity Health#Mercy Medical Center#Merco Credit Union#Times
FOX26

Water released into canals prompts safety warning in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — As water fills the canals throughout Fresno County, deputies take the opportunity to remind the public of how dangerous they are. The canals are currently at full force and the sheriff’s office has some tips that can be seen below to stay safe and avoid a deadly incident as they are strong than they appear:
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Modesto June 2022 Events

Modesto is the official hub of California. Some of the best restaurants, shows, and events are all in Modesto. In a city of over 218,000 people, you will find incredible museums, art galleries, and points of interest for people of all ages. Whether you are a local, new in town,...
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento County 2022 Primary Results

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — In addition to a number of statewide races, Sacramento County voters had their chance to determine which candidates will compete in the general election in November in a number of county- and city-level races.  Voters in Sacramento County had the option to help decide the next sheriff and district attorney […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

She Got $10 for Top Grades, but What She Really Wanted Was 50 Books

Yanely Reyes Cruz was still a little sleepy Monday morning when Fresno Unified Trustee Keshia Thomas arrived at her fifth-grade classroom at Kirk Elementary School with an armful of books. So Yanely didn’t quite remember that a couple of weeks ago, when she was presented a $10 award for being...
FRESNO, CA
reportwire.org

XLanes FEC Brings Family Entertainment to the Fashion Fair Mall in Fresno, California

Featuring hyperbowling, arcades, billiards, restaurant, full bar, and Family Fun mantra. FRESNO, Calif., June 4, 2022 (Newswire.com) XLanes FEC, Family Entertainment Center, which recently opened its doors in Fresno at the Fashion Fair Mall is celebrating their Grand Opening weekend offering a one of-a-kind family entertainment experience featuring hyperbowling (one of a few in California), arcade games, billiards, restaurant seating, and a full bar. It’s fun for the whole family and the perfect location for cooling off in the summer. Grand Opening festivities are scheduled for Saturday featuring a live broadcast with iHeart Radio from 2-4 PM which will include raffles and prizes.
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Avacado lake visitors share concerns after recent drownings

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With temps in the 90s, people made their way to Fresno County’s Avocado Lake, trying to beat the heat. But just 24 hours ago, sheriff deputies were at the lake for yet another water rescue and recovery mission on a Fresno County waterway.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy