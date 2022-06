MIDDLETOWN, Ohio --- Saul Barrera and Tyhir Royster earned 2022 River States Conference Men's Outdoor Track & Field Scholar-Athlete honors, the league announced May 31. The conference recognized 59 student-athletes this season. To be named, student-athletes must have a 3.25 grade-point average or higher, have at least two semesters of...

