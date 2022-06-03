ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cellador Ales Set to Halt Operations This Year

By Featured Articles
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Los Angeles, CA) – What seems like a brand new brewery to us, Cellador Ales, a sour ale / mixed fermentation focused brewery / blendery has announced that it will cease operations in their current state at the end of 2022. If you were to name the top three sour ale...

Comments / 0

beverlypress.com

Pink’s celebrates Summit of the Americas with special dog

As leaders from North, Central and South America visit Los Angeles this week for the Summit of the Americas, Pink’s Hot Dogs on La Brea Avenue is celebrating with a special hot dog available through June 11. The ninth Summit of the Americas marks only the second time the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thefamilyvacationguide.com

16 Of The Best Fun Things To Do With Kids In Los Angeles (LA) At Night

Los Angeles, California, USA is an excellent destination for a family vacation, thanks to the many great things to see and do. Often referred to as the world’s entertainment capital, Los Angeles County has a great selection of beaches, museums, movie studios, restaurants, theme parks, and more. You will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

$50M Orange County Mansion Known as Ocean's 13 Is a SoCal Superstar

A modern estate in Orange County known as Ocean's 13 is on the market for $50 million. Although it's never made an appearance on the silver screen, it is extremely camera-ready. The name evokes high-stakes cinematic capers in Las Vegas, but this mansion is pure Southern California bliss. “Ocean's 13...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Meet Lowlife Photographer Scot Sothern

Artist and writer Scot Sothern first came to prominence during the 1980s, with the unique combination of photographs and stories in LOWLIFE — a project chronicling the lives and times of Los Angeles sex workers. Proving himself a fearless and unflinching chronicler of the challenging stories of society’s subcultures — including the one from which he personally escaped — in his long career in words and images, including in books and VICE Magazine, Sothern has pursued a compelling combination of controversy and empathy. His current exhibition and this week’s book launch at These Days gallery pair early, deeply personal work with a recent, politically charged series in visceral mixed media works that speak to an America grappling with change that is not always for the better.
LOS ANGELES, CA
welikela.com

10 Things To Do For This Sunday in L.A. [6-5-2022]

Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (June 5) in Los Angeles, followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. June gloom aside, hope you enjoy the day. Things To Do For Sunday. SmorgasBURGER -> This Sunday, Smorgasburg will host the first ever,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
myburbank.com

Dino Domination Event Visits Burbank This Weekend

Walmart has partnered with the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion movie to bring a special Dino Domination event to Burbank. The event started Friday, June 3rd and continues to Sunday, June 5th from 12:00-6:00pm in the Burbank Walmart parking lot. Come out and experience dinosaurs like never before with interactive booths, photo ops, and Jurassic Park tribute vehicles.
BURBANK, CA
reporterwings.com

California’s water wasters

CALABASAS, California — Tucked into the Santa Monica Mountains, the average home here goes for around $1.8 million, the gardens are bursting with pansies fit for rainy England, and hefty fines have done little to restrain many homeowners from squandering water in a time of drought. This week came...
CALIFORNIA STATE
myburbank.com

Randy’s Donuts Has Its Grand Opening in Burbank

There are many fun foods that nearly everyone can agree upon, and the short list includes hamburgers, French fries, pizzas and donuts. On Wednesday afternoon, the first Randy’s Donuts in the San Fernando Valley had its grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3007 North Hollywood Way, a mere stone’s throw from Burbank Airport.
BURBANK, CA
nypressnews.com

Goodbye gas grills?

After the City of Los Angeles passed a motion to potentially ban most gas appliances by 2023, local eateries think that could be bad for business. CBSLA Reporter Kandiss Crone reports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The cheapest steakhouses to visit in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles County is known for having affordable food options, so no matter where you are, you will never be too far from a cheap but delicious establishment serving budget-friendly meals. The history of Los Angeles steakhouses is extensive, and the genre continues to grow and evolve along with the city.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
nomadlawyer.org

El Monte:- Interesting 7 Sights of El Monte, CA

El Monte is located in Los Angeles County California, United States. It is located east of Los Angeles in the San Gabriel Valley. El Monte’s slogan reads “Welcome To Friendly El Monte”, and it is also known historically as “The End of the Santa Fe Trail”.
EL MONTE, CA

